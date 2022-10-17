Studio tours start Saturday; Founding members stepping away

16 Hands has moved their 2022 fall studio tour from Thanksgiving weekend to Oct. 22-23, opening up the event to those that may not have been able to attend in the past.

October is one of the most beautiful times of the year to tour Floyd County’s landscape; visiting the 16 Hands studios under the peak of fall foliage will not disappoint.

Tour hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.

This fall tour will be the final tour for founding members Silvie Granatelli, Ellen Shankin and Brad Warstler. As some of the original members of 16 Hands, these three have lived and created work in Floyd for more than 30 years.

They will continue to create but are stepping away from 16 Hands.

The existing members of 16 Hands wish to thank all the founding members (Donna Polseno, Rick Hensley, Susan Icove, David Crane, Silvie Granatelli, Ellen Shankin, Brad Werstler and Davin Butterfield) for setting such a level of excellence in their field and all they have contributed to their community.

Many of the studios on the 2022 fall tour will also feature seven guest artists with experience from Texas to New York.

Silvie Granatelli will be hosting Agnes Seabass, who lives and works in Texas creating one-of-a-kind and small series pieces, mostly in sterling silver.

Sarah McCarthy will host functional potter, Julie Covington of Asheville, N.C.

Ellen Shankin and Brad Warstler will be hosting Laurie Shaman. Laurie lives in Chicago, Ill., and creates expressive hand-built porcelain pieces.

Andrea Denniston and Seth Guzovsky will host two potters, Errol Willett and Jennifer Gandee. Both are from the Syracuse, NY, area, where Willett teaches at Syracuse University, and Gandee operates the Gandee Gallery.

Ron Sutterer will be hosting Royce Yoder, an accomplished studio potter from Lederach, Penn.

Wendy Werstlein will be hosting a local favorite, fiber artist Siobhan Booth, who creates beautiful naturally hand dyed wool and cotton.

Refreshments will be available at each studio.

“It’s never too early to find the perfect gift for a birthday or holiday, or even a little something for yourself,” the collective said.

More information on featured artists, tour dates, and studio locations is available online at www.16hands.com and on Facebook and Instagram @16Hands.