Drug charges dominate recent indictments

A Hanover County man with a record in Floyd County is being charged with child abuse and disregarding the life of a juvenile.

Roger Andrew Altizer Jr. of Hanover County was arrested July 13 in connection with an incident that occurred on Memorial Day Weekend and resulted in a malicious wounding of a juvenile under the age of 15.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said July 19 the case is still under investigation by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and additional charges are possible.

Altizer spent 30 days in jail in late-2020 for his actions at that year’s Juneteenth event at the courthouse in Floyd.

Branscom said Altizer has hired Roanoke attorney Rob Dean on the new felony charges.

Altizer was scheduled to be in court July 19, but Dean filed for a continuance to Aug. 9 to set a trial date.

Altizer’s case is one of several unsealed late last week, including:

Melody Dee Drayer of Pilot is accused of exploiting money from a mental patient, embezzlement and obtaining money under false pretenses – all felonies.

Kelly Ray Blackmon of Floyd is charged with possession of schedule II drugs, unauthorized use of a vehicle (grand larceny).

Jennifer Nunley Weeks faces two charges of distributing more than 10 grams of methamphetamine.

Coty Blaine Williams of Riner is charged with possession of schedule II drugs.

David Randolph Scarberry of Willis is accused of possession of schedule II drugs.

Christina Leann Skeen of Floyd is charged with possession of schedule II drugs.

In Floyd court on July 12, Drug Court was continued because of a conflict for Judge Fleenor and a substitute judge heard two cases.

Judge Colin Gibb revoked the probation of Jamie Carol Hubbard of Floyd on a conviction of assault on a law enforcement officer and distribution of drugs.

Adam Wesley Stiltner of Mt. Airy, North Carolina, was given a month in jail with four years and 11 months suspended on a guilty plea of possession of scheduled II drugs.