Floyd Farm Trail planned by SustainFloyd

The SustainFloyd Foundation has received $20,000 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s Recovery Marketing Leverage Program to create and market a self-driving tour of agricultural attractions throughout Floyd County.

The goal of SustainFloyd’s Floyd Farm Trail is to promote the farms and local food enterprises of Floyd County. It will direct visitors to farm stores, on-farm events, educational workshops, experiences and lodging, as well as highlight restaurants and venues that promote local food and farms.

The trail will be promoted by using a hardcopy brochure with map, regional advertising as well as internet marketing and social media networking. The Floyd Farmers Market will serve as the central hub for residents and visitors.

“The generous grant … offers a unique opportunity to market Floyd County as an agritourism destination,” said Kathleen Legg, Floyd Tourism director. “This will help promote the diverse array of engaging agricultural activities that Floyd currently has to offer. The Tourism Office is very excited to serve as a partner to the grant and help with promoting the Farm Trail to visitors.”

Floyd Tourism and SustainFloyd announced the grant award on Feb. 24, stating RMLP awarded more than $860,000 in matching grant funds to 64 tourism initiatives during the 2021 funding cycle to help local and regional tourism entities attract more visitors by “leveraging limited local marketing dollars through a local match of the state grants funds.”

The grants will ultimately impact 384 statewide tourism entities. RMLP is designed to increase visitor spending by stimulating new tourism marketing through partnerships and extending the “Virginia is for Lovers” brand

To learn more about SustainFloyd, its effort and future plans, visit www.sustainfloyd.org.