Additional Floyd golfers join tour

Young golfers took on the historic Cobb Course at Glade Springs Resort last week for the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour. Six of the 52 golfers hailed from Floyd County.

Ryne Bond of Floyd took third place in the oldest age group (17-18 years old), just two points behind first place, with a score of 80.

Floyd’s Corey Powers came in fifth with 90 strokes.

In the 15-16 year-old age group, Peyton Mason from Willis took first place with 41, and Isaiah Cantrell followed closely with 42.

Micah Underwood took 13th on the leaderboard.

Adrian Wallace came in fourth among golfers nine years old and under on July 5, breaking his hold on second place for the first three tour events.

This week’s match was on July 11 at the Blacksburg Country Club with a total of 71 golfers on the course.

Floyd’s McKenzie Weddle returned to the tour to take second with a final score of 70, two strokes under par.

Bond tied for seventh/eighth with two other golfers with 78.

Mason tied for sixth with 82 on July 11 among 15-16 year-olds, and M. Underwood finished the course with 102.

Josiah Underwood tied for fifth in the 10-12 year-old age group, followed by Noah Underwood in 12th with 59 strokes.

Wallace worked his way back to second place among the youngest golfers July 11 and remains second overall in his age group for the tour.