Chilhowie considers appeals for more recreation, council begins to allocate ARPA funds

Town officials in Smyth County have been excited about the opportunities presented through the American Rescue Plan Act funding and making wish lists of spending items.

Chilhowie staff members took their time looking at needs and wants before compiling a list from department requests.

The town is receiving $1,765,854 that must be spent or accounted for by Dec. 31, 2024. Some items to be funded include $88,820 to replace the roof on the Old High School, a building that houses the town’s library; $70,000 in bonuses toward staff retention and essential workers; $85,000 for a brush chipper; $98,672 for breathing air compressor for the fire department; $120,000 for an F500 water service truck; $300,000 for a Vactor truck for the sewer department; $175,000 for a splash pad and $50,000 for a support building; and $25,000 for a dog park.

The spending plan also includes $271,439.55 for a chlorine contact tank, which is the town’s portion of a $1.3 million project.

According to town council minutes, “Washington County Service Authority approved the low bid in the amount of $1,282,580 from Mid Atlantic Storage Systems on Jan. 24 to replace the chlorine contact tank at Mill Creek Water Treatment Plant. The total project cost is estimated at $1,346,709 with a 5% contingency add on. Removing the remaining $653,510 grant funds and a $90,000 grant from Mount Rogers Planning District Commission leaves a balance of $603,199. The town's portion of that amount at 45% is $271,439.55.”

Dog Park and Splash Pad Complex

The dog park is slated to be put along the south bank of the Holston River Middle Fork behind the Exxon station and along the walking trail from the H.L. Bonham House and Visitors Center/ Smyth County Chamber of Commerce.

“I think it would be an excellent accompaniment for that organization by having the dog park there,” said Town Manager John Clark in his message to council. “There are several acres of land in that area that would be available and by natural terrain it is far above the 100-year flood level. There is also a possibility that an old abandoned cabin, with old hewed logs, could be incorporated into the design.”

The splash pad will be designed in the Old High School/ Little League field area, or possibly in the lots in front and south of the Old High School, Clark said, adding that in addition to possible ARPA money, other potential funding could come from the Smyth County Community Foundation. The foundation funded the Wellness Center in Saltville and the Holston Hills Community Golf Course in Marion.

Nathaniel Brown of Barrington Landscape Architecture in Lebanon is designing the dog park and splash pad complex. Brown expects to soon complete the master plan and present it to the council in April or May.

A public hearing was held on Feb. 8 to hear comments on the town’s proposed spending of the ARPA funds and recreation was the main topic.

Jerad Ward, principal at Chilhowie Elementary School, was introduced by Jeff Smarr, coordinator for recreation and special events.

“The things I see with our kids now and I see with our families in our community, we are going to have to start, there has to be something that keeps people here,” Ward said about plans to increase funding for recreation. “There needs to be things where families want to be in our community. I see lots of bright aspiring children go through our education system and they leave our communities not wanting to stay around here, because there is not a ton to provide with. This is an opportunity, I feel, and after speaking to Coach Smarr, and listening to his ideas, would produce opportunities for families to spend more time together instead of having to travel out of town.”

“As for my family, right now you see fuel prices going through the roof, the cost of everything is increasing. I do not foresee families traveling like they used to. I do not think you will see families going out of town as much as they used to, possibly. With the opportunity after listening to Coach Smarr with the splash pad, extra playground equipment and updating the picnic areas that is an opportunity for families to be able to stay in our area instead of feeling like they have to spend that extra money to go out of town.”

He talked about the difference that has been made for business owners through the town’s revitalization program and how such an investment in recreation could benefit the town and its youth and families just as well.

Council member P.J. Wolfe shared a recommendation from Matt Snodgrass, Chilhowie High School boys’ varsity basketball coach, who could not be at the public hearing.

“He is recommending a multi-use basketball court at the park,” Wolfe said. “Emory & Henry is putting one in and I do not think it would be up to their magnitude. It will probably be a multi-million-dollar effort. He recommended maybe we look into doing something at the park. One thing about these multi-use basketball courts is that they can install where you can do multiples, like tennis, soccer, basketball of course.”

Council member Bill Clear asked how much something like that would cost, and Wolfe said he had no idea nor did he think Snodgrass had any idea, but just thought it would be something good for the town park.

Some other ARPA funding department recommendations include: $50,000 for repair of the ceilings at the Old High School; $25,000 for an electronic marquee sign for the town; $40,000 for a clock tower; $50,000 for business development and a business incubator; $125,000 for portable radios, $60,000 for a patrol truck and $20,000 for a side-by-side for law enforcement and first responders; $30,000 for exercise equipment; $35,000 for ball field improvements; $125,000 for playground equipment; and funding for the fire training building.

Health Department Funding Opportunities

Clark said in his report to the council this month that he and other staff members have had meetings with Hurt and Proffitt (H&P) and health department staff on funding opportunities through the health department for replacement of water lines.

“As I understand it the Virginia Health Department will be receiving about $85 to $90 million through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, above their normal allotment of around $20 million,” Clark said. “This money will be earmarked to eliminate old transite lines and lead service connections. As I further understand the makeup of this money is 49% principal forgiveness (grant) and the rest low interest loans of around 2% at multiyear terms. In order to get the principal forgiveness you have to participate in the loan program also. It is my further understanding we have lines in our water system that would qualify, particularly from the corporate limits to Seven Mile Ford. We also may be able to ‘piggyback’ a meter replacement project through this money.”

The town has about 2,500 water meters.

Dennis Amos of H&P appeared before council March 10 to further explain the program and offer H&P assistance. The grant application deadline is early May and council voted to move forward on the project.

The council also approved a motion to donate older and still functional air packs from the fire department to the Pound Volunteer Fire Department as the Chilhowie department obtains new equipment that will be compatible with all other departments in the county.