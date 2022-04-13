Teachers of the Year celebrated

One educator from each of Floyd County’s public schools was honored at the end of March with a fresh flower arrangement for being the respective schools’ Teacher of the Year.

Superintendent Dr. John Wheeler and Assistant Superintendent Jessica Cromer made the deliveries to each school on April 1 and grabbed principals along the way to celebrate Floyd educators. The sunflower arrangements were crafted by Floyd’s Tilted Tulip florist.

Kelly Blackwell will celebrate her 20th anniversary of teaching at Floyd County High School in the fall, and she’s mainly taught advanced math classes, such as trigonometry, Dual Enrollment pre-calculus and Advanced Placement Calculus.

“I was truly honored to be chosen as Teacher of the Year because we have so many wonderful teachers here at FCHS who give their very best to their students every day,” Blackwell said.

She joked she “was a little scared at first, since it's not every day that all three of your bosses enter the classroom at the same time.”

“I enjoy pushing my students to try their very best and to take feedback and look for a way to improve their mathematical game,” Blackwell said.

Morgan Williams, at Floyd Elementary, has taught kindergarten for three years and first grade for one. She said “working with children is one of the most gratifying jobs” one can have, and noted how beneficial it is to teach students for more than one year as a part of the school’s looping program.

Williams emphasized how much she loves her profession, and said, “I especially enjoy getting to witness them take their love of learning and apply it to their many interests.”

“To be nominated by my coworkers and then be chosen as FES Teacher of the Year was an honor,” Williams said. “What made it even better was that my students were present when I was presented the award, and that made it all the more special to be able to see how excited they all were.”

Annie Woolwine worked for a year-and-a-half at Willis Elementary and is currently in her third year teaching at Indian Valley Elementary. She said she felt humbled and blessed to be voted Teacher of the Year by her colleagues.

“I did not expect it at all,” Woolwine said, adding the class was in a social studies lesson when Wheeler and Cromer entered.

“The kids and I both thought it was an April Fools joke at first,” she laughed. “They were all really excited, and I got this giant group hug.”

Woolwine said building relationships with her students, and going an extra mile to show she cares, makes teaching and learning easier.

Hannah Burkhart has about a decade of teaching experience, with a unique two years under her belt in Floyd County.

She explained this week she taught virtually last year for FES and WES, and is nearing the end of her first in-person year teaching third grade at WES.

Burkhart said she was shocked to get Teacher of the Year, since she’s new to the area, and said her students “may have been more shocked that I was.”

“We were in small groups when everyone came in, and they’re always pretty quiet, but they froze,” she said. “After some explaining, they were all cheering.”

Rebecca Jones has been a kindergarten teacher at Check Elementary for three years, and she said she “cried so many happy tears” upon receiving CES Teacher of the Year. She said she was “thankful,” “honored” and “ecstatic.”

“Teaching is my passion, and I love spending each day with five- and six- year olds,” Jones said. “They bring me so much joy, and we spend each day learning and laughing alongside one another. I'm honored to have a career where I can change the world, one student at a time.”

Jones noted she’s currently pursuing a master’s degree to become a reading specialist.

The FCPS Division Teacher of the Year is scheduled to be announced at the May 9 School Board meeting, at 7 p.m., at 140 Harris Hart Rd. NE.

Learn more about FCPS and its teachers at www.floyd.k12.va.us.