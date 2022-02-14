Decision on charges in man's shooting death awaits autopsy report

Smyth County Commonwealth’s Attorney Roy Evans said his office will make a final decision on whether or not to file charges in the January shooting death of a man in Saltville once his office receives an autopsy report from the medical examiner’s office.

Smyth County deputies found 60-year-old James Graham McCloud dead with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest inside his girlfriend’s home on Robert’s Chapel Road on Jan. 17, according to court documents.

In a press release issued that day, Sheriff Chip Shuler said the shooting was believed to be the result of a domestic situation that occurred during the night.

According to search warrants filed in Smyth County Circuit Court, McCloud’s girlfriend, who the News & Messenger is not identifying since she has not been charged, went to a neighbor’s house following the shooting to call 911. When police arrived, the woman told them she had shot McCloud.

In a warrant seeking to search the residence, SCSO Investigator Tony McCormick observed that empty cartridge casings were on the floor and what appeared to be a bullet hole in a wall.

In the second of the two search warrants, which sought from ADT Security Services footage from inside the home, SCSO Capt. Bill Eller noted that the woman said McCloud had started drinking on Jan. 15.

A memorial service for McCloud was held in late January. He leaves behind a son, a daughter and two grandchildren.