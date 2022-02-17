Smyth County Sheriff's Office seizes meth, firearm during search of Marion apartment

Downtown Marion's Main Street was blocked off Thursday night as the Smyth County Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics search warrant at an apartment at 212 East Main Street.

According to a sheriff's office press release the apartment was occupied by 40-year-old Joshua Lee Kogod, and 20-year-old Alexis Harris. A substantial amount of methamphetamine and a firearm was seized during the investigation, the release said.

Both Kogod and Harris were arrested.

The release went on to say that there is no danger to the public.

The sheriff's office expressed appreciation to the Virginia State Police Tactical Team and the Marion Police Department for their assistance in the execution of the warrant.