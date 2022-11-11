Cox officially elected to Locust Grove seat

Floyd County voters turned out to vote for Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) this week in the 2022 General Election.

The only local position on the Nov. 8 ballot — the Locust Grove seat on the Floyd County Board of Supervisors — saw a turnout of 1,112 voters, according to preliminary results from the Virginia Department of Elections on Nov. 10.

Levi Cox took 1,030 of the votes and was officially elected to the position, which he has served in since the beginning of the year.

Eighty-two votes were cast for write-in candidates for the local seat.

A total of 6,202 ballots for the U.S. House of Representatives race between Griffith and Taysha DeVaughan (D- Big Stone Gap) were cast in Floyd County.

Griffith, the seat incumbent, saw 4,194 votes, while DeVaughan saw 1,994.

There were 14 write-in votes for the U.S. House seat.

A total of 11,437 Floyd County residents are considered active voters by the DoE.

Additional information and statistics about Floyd County’s Nov. 8 election and others, visit https://results.elections.virginia.gov.