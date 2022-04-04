Safety concerns prompt request for noise ordinance

Locust Grove residents said explosions and gunfire coming from a neighbor’s property has prompted a growing concern for safety at the Floyd County Board of Supervisors meeting last week.

Most commenters said shooting occurs “constantly” throughout the day and night, and often after midnight, during the public comment period on March 29.

“We are asking for a noise ordinance,” said Kirsten Vest. “I am a supporter of the Second Amendment. I’m not trying to stop any use of firearms. Our concern is a safety issue. They are on top of a hill. If you don’t know where those bullets are going, I have an issue. We don’t live in Chicago or New York City, but it sounds like it.”

Most of the commenters said they owned weapons and support gun rights, but they worry about the frequent shooting of assault-style weapons, some of them believed to be fully automatic, and threats to the safety of themselves, family members, livestock and other things.

“The explosions are so powerful, they shake my house,” said Christy Pugh. “It’s like a plane crashing. We must consider something that can be done.”

“We have to do something, but we must make sure we are protecting rights,” Board Chairman Joe Turman of Burks Fork said.

One resident said he moved from Roanoke to Floyd County “because I was not allowed to fire my weapon there” and said he supports the concerns voiced at the meeting but added he worries that new ordinances “could start us down a slippery slope.”

Floyd County eliminated a noise ordinance several years ago, considering it unenforceable and expensive. County attorney Steve Durbin said noise enforcement is difficult without “monitors and sound meters” on March 29.

“Noise can be considered singing or playing their music loud,” Little River Supervisor Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch said. She noted that she and her family have weapons and do target shooting on her property.

“I want to see what all falls into the definition of an ordinance,” said Courthouse Supervisor Jerry Boothe. “Our old ordinance was not properly enforced.”

Visits by the deputies to the shooting property found no violations of current laws of the county, according to discussion March 29.

Durbin says he will “check a few ordinances that are in place” to see if a new one on noise can be crafted for Floyd County.

While purchase of automatic weapons are illegal under federal laws, ownership of them are permitted for use in “demonstrations or events where they can be fired at targets” by individuals “grandfathered” into individual firearm dealers permits issued before 1986, according to a prepared statement by the Virginia Attorney General’s office.

Automatic weapons, however, cannot be sold or even left to family members after an owner’s death.

“We’ve got to find a happy medium,” Turman told the board and audience.