FCHS: Spay/neuter your pet for their benefit

February is spay/neuter month, and the Floyd County Humane Society encourages everyone to be responsible pet owners. Here are eight ways spaying/neutering will improve your pet’s life and behavior:
- Your female pet will live a longer, healthier life — Spaying helps prevent uterine infections and breast cancer, which is fatal in about 50 percent of dogs and 90 percent of cats. Spaying your pet before her first heat offers the best protection from these diseases.
- Neutering provides major health benefits for your male — Besides preventing unwanted litters, neutering your male companion prevents testicular cancer.
- Your spayed female won’t go into heat — While cycles can vary, female felines usually go into heat four to five days every three weeks during breeding season. Female dogs have heat cycles every six months. Their cycle lasts around three weeks and can attract male dogs to your house.
- Your male dog won’t want to roam away from home — An intact male will do just about anything to find a mate. That includes digging his way under the fence and making like Houdini to escape from the house. Once he’s free to roam, he risks injury in traffic and fights with other males.
- Your neutered male will be much better behaved — Neutered cats and dogs focus their attention on their human families. On the other hand, unneutered dogs and cats may mark their territory by spraying strong-smelling urine all over the house. Early neutering can avoid aggressive behaviors as well.
- Spaying or neutering will not make your pet fat — Don’t use that old excuse! Lack of exercise and overfeeding will cause your pet to pack on the extra pounds — not neutering. Your pet will remain fit and trim as long as you continue to provide exercise and monitor food intake.
- It is cost-effective — The cost of your pet’s spay/neuter surgery is a lot less than the cost of having and caring for a litter.
- Spaying and neutering helps fight pet overpopulation — Every year, millions of cats and dogs of all ages and breeds are euthanized or suffer as strays. These high numbers are the result of unplanned litters that could have been prevented by spaying or neutering.
The American Veterinary Medical Association recommends six months of age for dogs and five months of age for cats as the general guideline. Talk to your veterinarian to determine the best time to spay or neuter your pet.
The Floyd County Humane Society hosts a monthly low-cost shuttle for spaying/neutering pets. Community cats are fixed for free. To learn more, call (540) 745-7207.
Learn more about FCHS online at www.floydhumanesociety.org.