Wytheville resident Zach Cooley with his wife, Emily, traveled to Richmond earlier this month to serve as moderator for a book talk and signing by William Leighty, former Chief of Staff to Virginia governors Tim Kaine and Mark Warner.

“The event was amazing. It was truly amazing to be there,” Cooley said. “So many people were there to show their love for Bill Leighty.” Several, he said, had personal stories about how Leighty had helped them or inspired by him.

“So many people were affected by the kind of man he is, just the same as I was,” he said. “And I was there in Richmond on his dime and that was so generous of him.”

“There were 230 people at that event,” Cooley said. “I’ve never spoken in front of a crowd that large before. And of course Richmond as huge of a city as it is, I was most impressed by how nice people were. Typically as a disabled person people will just run over the top of you and not even know that you’re there or you have to almost brand them with a cattle prod to get them to move out of your way if you’re trying to get through. But people were very nice and even homeless on the side of the street stepped out of the way and said, how are you sir?”

He was impressed more than he had expected to be in how he was treated as a disabled person compared to other places he has been.

Originally Cooley said he was supposed to facilitate questions to get the audience warmed up for Q&A and he had written an introduction. He said the Librarian of Virginia had written an introduction for both him and Leighty so he didn’t think he would be reading his introduction but then Leighty said, “Don’t you have something you want to say?” And he gave Cooley an opportunity to give him an introduction.

“I thought that was really gracious of him,” he said.

Cooley said he thought he was there just to be there but was able to speak up at several opportunities including the introduction and when Leighty was speaking about his experiences as chief of staff. Cooley said that Leighty became very emotional addressing comments about his service during several disasters such as the Virginia Tech shooting massacre, Hurricane Katrina, a school shooting, a tire fire in Richmond, drought, and said the most emotional for him was the Tech shooting as he knew a lot of those instructors and people personally.

Cooley said he was able to interject comments about a professor killed at Tech, Dr. G.V. Loganathan, who studied robotics and was making strides toward a cure for cerebral palsy from which Cooley himself suffers. He wanted to make note of that cerebral palsy research from which over 500,000 Americans suffer and the professor should be remembered for that.

Cooley said that Leighty also made a comment to him about his books being available at his funeral and as an author himself Cooley said he too would have copies of his books for sale at his funeral and everybody laughed.

“A lot of people stopped me after the program and told me that I did a good job and they were very kind to me and I appreciate that,” Cooley said.

Cooley hopes that people saw him and were aware that disabled people are functional members of society that work hard and are accomplished. Through his columns in the Wytheville Enterprise and Smyth County News & Messenger he hopes he is reaching people and that they will see that.

Born with cerebral palsy and wheelchair bound, Cooley has been a columnist since 2005 writing Strictly Observing for the newspapers. He also does a podcast called Zach’s At It Again found on YouTube and that is how he met Leighty. It was because of these podcasts that Leighty invited Cooley to Richmond for the book signing program, he said.

Cooley said he really enjoyed reading Leighty’s book, Capitol Secrets: An Insider’s View of a Life of Public Leadership. Despite his own “very gray” view of politics, Cooley said the book made the world of politics very colorful with some very interesting tidbits.

Cooley credits Linda DiYorio, former secretary for Congressman Rick Boucher, for connecting him to Leighty. He said people in Southwest Virginia are probably grateful to have had Leighty and DiYorio. Cooley said Leighty encouraged Tom Hanks to do some filming in Virginia and DiYorio helped so many people in Southwest Virginia through her work with Boucher.

DiYorio helped sponsor Cooley’s trip to Richmond and asked him to get a signed copy of Leighty’s book for her.

Cooley said that his interest in writing began in junior high school after a teacher read an essay he had written and encouraged him to continue to write.

Cooley has self-published 16 books on such topics as traveling as a disabled person, the law enforcement career of his father, a recording session in the 1960s, a novel, and seven children’s books. He hopes to celebrate his 1,000th column this fall and his dream is to interview musician Phil Collins on his podcast.