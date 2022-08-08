'Music for thinking' coming to Marion's ArtWalk

Chase Altizer began singing at such a tender age that even his earliest memories didn’t preserve his first performances.

Those occasions of singing, Altizer said, came at church. As he grew, he discovered drumming, which then led to the guitar. In high school, he played in the marching band while also being on the football team – an endeavor he today described as a combination of dedication and “a little bit of insanity.”

After graduating from George Wythe, the Wytheville native headed to George Mason University. During those years, Altizer started playing with different bands.

Today, the composer and multi-instrumentalist is working to redefine Appalachian music.

However, Altizer’s path to this moment wasn’t straight.

After earning his bachelor’s degree, he headed to Virginia Tech, continuing to pursue an education in science and engineering.

He completed his master’s and entered the workforce.

Altizer realized he wanted more. He returned to graduate school, this time studying at Longy School of Music in Cambridge, Massachusetts. His studies focused on jazz and postmodern music, which Altizer said examines the art of music, including the thought processes that are “underneath the music.”

In his songs, Altizer said, listeners may hear irony or jokes but also still discover a poignant message.

An interplay, or back and forth, between two contrasting points often is present, he said, adding, “It’s definitely music for thinking.”

Altizer loves creating in the moment.

“Improvisation is at the heart of everything I do,” he said.

Often, the musician said, a new sound or an idea “lurking inside you” can be found when “you take a blank slate and create something that feels spontaneous in the moment.”

Altizer is taking musical improv to a new level.

As an entertainer who enjoys performing with other musicians, Altizer has created The Chalkboard project.

It’s never the same band twice. He is the only constant in The Chalkboard.

Altizer explained that he and other musicians will each take turns writing a concept or musical style or other ideas on a whiteboard. Then, using improv techniques, they’ll interpret what they’ve just written.

They never know what they will discover, the band leader said.

Altizer, who will celebrate his 27th birthday this month, acknowledges that his long-term goal is to work in music full time. For now, he enjoys performing and teaching individual students. And, he’s still using those science degrees, earning a living through environmental consulting.

Next Friday, Aug. 12, Altizer will perform solo at Marion’s Appalachian Spirit Gallery Second Friday ArtWalk. This occasion will be his first show at the gallery.

The 6 p.m. concert is sponsored by The Bank of Marion and is free to attend. If the weather proves too hot or rainy, the concert will be moved indoors to the gallery’s air-conditioned parlor.

Learn more about Altizer at www.chasealtizer.com, on Instagram @chasealtizer, and on Facebook.

At 144 W. Main Street in Marion, the non-profit gallery will host a reception from 5-8 p.m.

During the month of August, the gallery will feature felted landscapes and coiled rope baskets, and a sale of necklaces, earrings and bracelets. The gallery will also be offering paintings, photographs and prints at sale prices.

New work on display this month by Appalachian Spirit Gallery members includes paintings, executed in oils, watercolors, acrylics, alcohol inks and mixed media; photography, jewelry, marquetry, pottery, turned wood items, quilts and fabric art, weaving, felted works and stained glass.

The gallery is run by the Appalachian Spirit Artists Association, a 501(c)3 organization composed of artisans who share jobs to fulfill the group’s mission to celebrate the arts, traditions, lore and spirit of the Appalachian Mountains by demonstrating the work of local talent.

The gallery is in one of Marion's historic buildings on the corner of Sheffey and Main streets, across from Royal Presbyterian Church and next to the Town Hall.

The monthly Second Friday ArtWalks will be held through December. All events are free and open to the public.