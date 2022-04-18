Less red tape for Marion chili masters

Marion hopes to rebuild its annual chili cook-off. Monday evening, town officials took a step that they believe will help by easing red tape for those who want to cook their favorite chili recipes.

Like restaurants, delis, and food trucks, the chili made at the longtime Marion Downtown Chili Championship would be served to the public and so the preparations and food came under the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) regulations and required inspections.

At times, it was difficult to get an inspector to the festival in a timely manner.

Ken Heath, Marion’s economic and community development director, described the process as onerous. He talked with the VDH about ways the bureaucratic red tape could be eased.

Health officials recommended that the town officially use a section of state law that allows for an exemption from food regulations and inspections at certain community events, in this case town-sponsored festivals and the like.

Monday evening, the Marion Town Council held a public hearing on the change.

No citizens offered input. Heath told the council that his office would ensure that the process is done correctly.

Under the change, the town will exercise supervision over the sale of food at events like the chili championship.

After the hearing, the council approved a resolution requesting the exemption.

The lack of red tape, Heath believes, may help rebuild the festival, for which only three teams signed up last year. The 2021 festival was also the first time the chili competition was moved to October and tied in with the Mountain Dew Day festival and the Song of the Mountains TV taping. It previously was held in July.

The chili championship was launched in 1986 as a way to attract people to the downtown area.

This October will mark the festival’s 36th year.