Outdoor worship this weekend at StoneHaven

Resurrection Way, a local church group, is sponsoring a Restoration and Renewal Weekend at StoneHaven Bed and Breakfast on June 3-5.

Jennifer Miller is the founder of Resurrection Way and co-owner of StoneHaven, where the “fellowship of believers in the Divinity of Jesus Christ” meets on Sundays for praise and worship.

The Open Heaven Worship Weekend will feature three days of outdoor praise led by “anointed speakers and worship leaders,” according to an event flier.

Worship will be from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, June 3; from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 4; and at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 5.

StoneHaven is located at 244 Christiansburg Pike in Floyd.

Pizza and salad will be available from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Donations to the Resurrection Way will be accepted.

Attendees are asked o bring their own lawn chairs or blankets for seating on the lawn. An outdoor restroom will be available.

For additional details or information, email stonehavenbnb244@gmail.com or call (828) 308-5428. Regular service starts at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays.