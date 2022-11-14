Wytheville Woman's Club craft fair on Saturday features 72 vendors

It’s the time of year when people start looking for Christmas gifts to give family, friends, neighbors and co-workers.

The Wytheville Woman’s Club will make gift-buying easy this year with its Annual Craft & Vendor Fair Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Wytheville Meeting Center.

For 33 years, the club has helped shoppers get a jump on the holidays with the fair that offers something for everyone, from jewelry and jams to leggings and lotions. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The number of vendors continues to grow every year with 72 vendors this year. Items for sale include homemade baked goods, crocheted items, floral arrangements, wreaths, hand painted rocks, ornaments, wood working, Tupperware, tumblers, air fresheners, leather goods and more.

There will also be items from Sabika, Tupperware, Paparazzi, Norwex, Scentsy, Pampered Chef, Totes, May Kay and Lime Life.

For the youngsters, there’s Kritter Kreations, where you can make your own stuffed animal. There’s also Grinch photo scene.

Kritter Kreations owner Jamie Crews said she started the business in March. At her booth, she offers unstuffed plush animals that children select and watch get stuffed right before their eyes. They can buy clothes for their Kritters, too. There is a variety of plushies, anything from a cat to an amphibious axolotl, Crews said. A 16-inch plus is $25 and an 8-inch plus is $20.

“We wanted to bring something to the local areas for kids,” she said. “We love seeing kids get so excited for their new friend.”

This is Kritter Kreations' first year at the craft fair, but others are longtime vendors.

“Tommie Sheffey has been setting up her floral arrangements at the craft show for years, along with Sue Govin and her baked goods and gift baskets. Char Terry is another one who has been coming for years setting up her lighted bottles,” said Amy DeWilde, president of the Wytheville Woman’s Club.

DeWilde started selling at the fair more than a decade ago, when she and her mom, Marlene Hundley, set up to sell wreaths, centerpieces, blankets and baked goods.

Now, DeWilde organizes the event after club members urged her to join the organization.

The Woman’s club was founded in 1942 and is a nonprofit, volunteer organization. Proceeds from the craft show will go toward the club’s many projects, including the Brock Hughes Medical Center, volunteer fire departments in Wythe and Bland counties, Blessing Boxes, school hygiene and school supply racks, breast cancer awareness and domestic violence awareness.

The Agape food pantry will be collecting non-perishable food items at the fair.

“The craft show is one of our biggest events that we host,” DeWilde said. “Last year’s show was a big success, so I am hoping this year will be as well. We have 72 spots which are all full. We also have a lot of new vendors this year, so I am pretty excited about it. Kind of puts you in the Christmas mood.”