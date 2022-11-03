Rainier Trio comes to Floyd

The internationally acclaimed Rainier Trio is set to perform at the Floyd Center for the Arts this Saturday, Nov. 5, in a concert sponsored by the Blue Ridge Music Festival and FCA.

The Rainier Trio is an exciting and energetic group that captivates audiences with gems from the violin-viola-piano trio repertoire. The trio has performed in numerous concert series throughout Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia and North Carolina.

A combination written for since the 17th century, the repertoire includes works by Mozart, Mendelssohn and Milhaud, bridging genres from classical to ragtime and tango.

Hailed as “two perfect virtuosos” at their international performance début, Kevin and Bryan Matheson of the Classic Strings Duo were received with critical acclaim at their Carnegie Weill Recital Hall performance, as part of the Ibla Grand Prize competition winners’ tour. The duo has been recognized for its mesmerizing and spirited performances — two perfect virtuosos, playing as one — and has performed in Japan, Sicily, Ireland and the Czech Republic.

They have teamed up with pianist Brenda Wittwer, a native of Charlotte, N.C., who now lives in Wytheville. She has been accompanist for Theater Charlotte, Pfeiffer University Concert Choir and Sounds of America, a musical group which toured the 48 contiguous states.

With the Wytheville Community College Choir she has performed at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall in New York City.

The trio has performed a series of concerts in Pittsburgh and on the classical radio station WQED with Alex Jones, principal clarinetist of the Pittsburgh Philharmonic. The trio has performed at Musikfest in Bethlehem, Penn., and collaborated with opera singers at the Vocal Arts and Music Festival at Virginia Tech.

Their CD was chosen s “CD of the week” by WQED Pittsburgh.

Tickets for the Rainier Trio performance at 7 p.m. on Nov. 5 are $25 for adults and $10 for students, in advance.

Tickets are available online at www.floydartcenter.org, or by visiting or calling the Floyd Center for the Arts (220 Parkway Lane S. in Floyd) at (540) 745-2784.

The audience will have the opportunity to meet the musicians during a reception following the performance.