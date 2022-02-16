Floyd Chamber scholarship applications available

Three scholarships will be presented to local high schoolers by the Floyd County Chamber of Commerce this year, including the John McEnhill Legacy Scholarship of $1,000.

The McEnhill Legacy Scholarship is one non-renewable scholarship available to a Floyd County graduating senior who is altruistically minded, and demonstrates highly promising leadership and community involvement, values personified in former Chamber director John McEnhill.

This scholarship can be used for pursuing an undergraduate degree or fees associated with a reputable program that provides leadership development and/or community service training program.

Students with a GPA of 2.0 and above who desire to bring their talents, abilities, and skills back to Floyd County and enhance our community through involvement and volunteerism should apply.

The Chamber will also present its two regular scholarships again in 2022. One $500 scholarship is intended for a trade school/community college, and another $500 scholarship will be awarded to a student planning to attend a four-year college/university.

Eligible students include any graduating Floyd County resident senior who intends to attend a college or trade school for 2021-22.

The chamber is accepting applications from Floyd County High School students, Springhouse Community School students, home-schooled students, and any other Floyd County youth that are planning to attend a qualified post-high school education program.

Scholarship application forms can be picked up from the guidance counseling office at Floyd County High School.

Non-Floyd County High School students can apply online or download the application from the chamber’s website at www.FloydChamber.org, or pick up a hard copy in person at the Chamber office located at 109 East Main Street, next to Cocoa Mia.

The deadline for applications to be submitted is Monday, March 21.