Floyd’s Duncan named Sailor of the Year

A sailor from Floyd was recently recognized as Sea Sailor of the Year (Atlantic) by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command.

Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Duncan joined the Navy to serve his country in the early 2000s. Today, he serves as a Navy equipment operator in the Public Works Department in Bahrain, an archipelago to the east of Saudi Arabia.

“I joined the Navy because I wanted a change, to serve my country, to experience something new and to get to know people from different walks of life,” said Duncan.

PWD Bahrain manages facility project planning and design required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent.

“What I like best about my job is the people,” said Duncan. “I enjoy watching that seaman go from knowing nothing and then things just suddenly come together for them and with the proper guidance or mentorship they become one of the go-to sailors or Seabees.”

Duncan said the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Virginia.

“I come from a small town, so most people know you or at least one of your family members somewhere along the way,” said Duncan. “Since joining the Navy I've always tried to keep a tight knit small unit-type leadership. I feel it is very important for the team or unit to get to know their military family well as it goes a long way when someone may be having troubles because you know right away when someone is off or needs a listening ear.”

In addition to Floyd, Duncan has ties to Riner, Pulaski and Virginia Beach.

Duncan also has family ties to Pulaski, Riner and Virginia Beach.

“One of my proudest moments in the Navy was when I made petty officer fist class,” said Duncan. “It took me quite a while to make it, so it was a bittersweet moment for me. Also, being selected as Sea Sailor of the Year for NAVFAC EURFACENT was a shocking moment for me.”

Duncan said, “the Navy means a lot to me because it’s all I've known for 17 years.”

“I've had so many great experiences and met lots of great people,” he added.

This article was first published online by the Navy Office of Community Outreach on May 4, 2022.