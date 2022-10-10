Rabies clinic this month

The Floyd County Humane Society is set to host a free rabies clinic in Citizens’ parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 22. Pre-registration is required.
The clinic will happen rain or shine, and Dr. Jacob Nicolo will administer vaccines. Proof of prior vaccination is required to receive a three-year rabies vaccine.
Dogs must be kept on a leash and cats must remain in a carrier. Everyone should remain in the vehicle, and the clinic staff will come to you.
Pet owners can register online at www.floydhumanesociety.org or by calling (540) 745-7207.