Atkins welcomes Katie's Dream House

A Wytheville woman’s desire to help people who need food is the foundation of her “dream house” that has now expanded into Smyth County.
Katie Dinger created her own version of a blessing box, a freestanding outdoor structure loaded with food, hygiene items and more available to anyone who needs them. The first was set up in Wytheville at the Rose Cottage School of Art on Spring Street and the second was set up Monday on the property of Davis Memorial United Methodist Church in Atkins directly across from Atkins Elementary School.
Dinger hopes to set up a second box in Wytheville and another in Chilhowie.
“It’s something I have always wanted to do,” Dinger said of her project. “I heard about it on Facebook and on TV, and I just thought that would be a great thing to have here. So, I started investigating, and sure enough, we [didn’t] have one in Wytheville.”
The blessing box resembles a cabinet where people leave donated items that can be picked up anonymously by people who need the goods -- things like non-perishable food and personal hygiene items, Bibles, and cards with helpful contact information.
“With God and a lot of good friends by my side, I have made the decision to build my dream house,” Dinger wrote online. “It will be full of love and can be found easily downtown. I have prayed for this house for so long, and now it's time to actually get some work done.”
Dinger calls her project Katie’s Dream House, and she is gathering people to help in Wythe and Smyth counties. A prolific fundraiser and volunteer, Dinger helps a variety of causes, including Relay for Life, the Wytheville Moose Lodge and the Wytheville Women’s Club, which has become a partner in the dream house project.
The Wytheville Women’s Club, of which Dinger is a member, offered to support her with $100 a month to keep the Wytheville box stocked. They are also helping with the Atkins box and brought supplies for the housewarming event held Monday afternoon.
Club members, including Amy Sark DeWilde and Beth Marinus, brought supplies and together with Dinger and local residents stocked the box, which was then blessed by Pastor David Fugatt of Davis Memorial UMC.
“They decided that this is the center of Atkins and the ideal location for placement of the box,” Pastor Fugatt said. “We are privileged to be the ground upon which it sits.”
The Atkins site was approved by Dinger after a discussion with her hair stylist, Diane Roberts.
“I know Katie who told me about the project,” said Roberts who operates Diane’s Beauty Shop next to her house in Groseclose. “Something about it just touched my heart. I had seen Katie in an interview on TV and learned more about it. I said I knew the perfect spot for a box and the perfect person to build it, my husband Mike.”
Mike Roberts said he had seen Katie’s Dream House in Wytheville online and tried to build the one for Atkins as closely as possible to its design. A donation from Royal Mouldings provided the materials and the cabinet doors were given by a family in Blacksburg.
“The hardest part was painting the doors,” Mike said. “I couldn’t choose the color.” He went between blue and yellow and ended up choosing burgundy because it was a color he had on hand. The glass doors open like a cabinet and the structure has a shingled roof and three shelves. Outside are painted the words “Give what you can, take what you need.”
Diane Roberts wanted to dedicate the box in Atkins in memory of her mother, Shirley Clark.
“My mother was a food hoarder,” she said. “She always wanted people to be fed, just like Katie does,” and was constantly giving food to everyone.
Diane said her mother suffered from cerebral palsy and was limited in what she could do. She took care of children at Happy Haven Day Care for many years and then at her home day care until she had to retire. And she fed people.
“My mother was just an exceptional person,” Diane said. “She was a very virtuous person, a prayer warrior at Falling Water Baptist Church. I couldn’t think of a better way to honor her than through a box of food and I asked Katie if I could dedicate it to my mother.”
Diane said her mother had been gone exactly 25 months on the day that Shirley’s Blessing Box was dedicated.
There are high hopes for the success of the box in Atkins like the one in Wytheville. People have been accessing it on a regular basis.
The blessing box is something that could be done immediately, be sustainable, and made available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, without people having to wait for food pantry days or hours, Dinger said.
“People love it,” she said. “They love the concept of it. And they’re very happy to give to it.”
“We constantly have donations coming in,” said DeWilde. That is the hope for the Atkins box as well.
The hygiene products go first, Dinger said, even faster than the food. Those items cannot be bought with EBT cards, she said, which is probably why they are popular.
“The public is really involved in this,” Dinger said of Katie’s Dream House. “It relies on the public doing its part, which I’m counting on; Facebook will be a part of that. I’m counting on posting something saying that it’s getting low and people will bring what is needed.”
Monetary donations for Katie’s Dream House may be made via PayPal @wythevillewomensclub@gmail.com or mailed to Wytheville Woman’s Club at 4726 Stony Fork Road, Wytheville, VA 24382.