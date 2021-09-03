Atkins welcomes Katie's Dream House

Mike Roberts said he had seen Katie’s Dream House in Wytheville online and tried to build the one for Atkins as closely as possible to its design. A donation from Royal Mouldings provided the materials and the cabinet doors were given by a family in Blacksburg.

“The hardest part was painting the doors,” Mike said. “I couldn’t choose the color.” He went between blue and yellow and ended up choosing burgundy because it was a color he had on hand. The glass doors open like a cabinet and the structure has a shingled roof and three shelves. Outside are painted the words “Give what you can, take what you need.”

Diane Roberts wanted to dedicate the box in Atkins in memory of her mother, Shirley Clark.

“My mother was a food hoarder,” she said. “She always wanted people to be fed, just like Katie does,” and was constantly giving food to everyone.

Diane said her mother suffered from cerebral palsy and was limited in what she could do. She took care of children at Happy Haven Day Care for many years and then at her home day care until she had to retire. And she fed people.