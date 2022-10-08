Supervisors explain tax bills

The Floyd County Board of Supervisors clarified last week that the personal property tax rate was not raised for 2022.

Vice Chairman Jerry Boothe started off the discussion during board time at the Sept. 27 meeting.

He said “there’s a misconception in the community …” that the board raised personal property tax rates this year.

“We did not,” Boothe said.

The personal property tax rate is $3.20 per $100, which was last voted on in 2021.

“The increase is the book value,” Boothe said, which is set by the National Automobile Dealers Association.

Interim Locust Grove Supervisor Levi Cox thanked Boothe for the explanation and said the board is going to watch vehicle values for the coming budget year.

Indian Valley’s Kalinda Bechtold said the value of vehicles was set in January, when vehicle values were higher than they are now and higher than they were in January 2021.

Now vehicle values are down, Bechtold explained.

“That’s why the bill is so different. We did not raise the personal property tax rate,” she said.

Boothe noted the County Commissioner of Revenue’s Elderly and Disabled Ordinance, which he said could get applicants up to $200 off their tax bill.

Chairman Turman said there’s nothing the board can do right now, though the coming budget season is an opportunity to re-assess the levy and values.

“It just takes patience and a little understanding on everyone’s part,” Turman said.

Boothe said residents can contest assessed vehicle values of personal property, “but it has to be done before May 1.”

He said the process requires two quotes from separate certified dealers and working with the Commissioner of Revenue.

Turman and Little River’s Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch both said the “sticker shock” of the bill this year “hit hard,” the same way it did for everyone.

“We’re here; we’ve got to pay it…,” Kuchenbuch said. “We’re in the same boat.”

Boothe and Turman noted that the Floyd County Treasurer’s Office can work with residents on payment plans and advance payments throughout the year, as well as provide information about additional resources.

“The Commissioner and Treasurer did not pay me to say this, but when you go to pay that tax bill, they had nothing to do with it, so don’t give them a hard time,” Cox said.