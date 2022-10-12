Floyd talent shines at IBMA’s World of Bluegrass

Last week, Bluegrass aficionados and musicians assembled in Raleigh, North Carolina, for the most important week in bluegrass — the International Bluegrass Music Association’s annual convention, World of Bluegrass.

The annual convention draws in people from all over the world for four days of interacting one-on-one with industry leaders, discovering new music, browsing the latest industry wares in the exhibit hall and jamming and listening to Bluegrass.

From the moment the convention started, music filled every inch of the Raleigh Convention Center.

With thousands and thousands in attendance at the event, Floyd was well-represented with local performers, including Earl White, Mike Mitchell, Ashlee Watkins and Andrew Small, dazzled the crowds through various performances.

The presence of the Floyd Country Store celebrated the launch of the Floyd Country Store TV at the event, a streaming platform that shares high-quality content from the Country Store. They also had a booth located in the exhibit hall providing information to attendees.

Thanks to a partnership with Virginia Tourism Corporation, Floyd Tourism was also in attendance as an exhibitor, represented by Tourism Director Kathleen Legg, County Administrator Linda Millsaps and Town Manager Andrew Morris.

Legg said attending the convention was “more than just handing out information about Floyd.”

“We were able to connect one-on-one with conference attendees and provide them with just a glimpse of all that Floyd has to offer,” Legg said. “We are very fortunate to have Virginia Tourism Corporation as a partner to help us further our reach and awareness of Floyd.”

Mike Mitchell of the Mike Mitchell Band and head of the IBMA Songwriter Mentorship Program also left an impact on numerous aspiring songwriters. Through program, participants are provided with the opportunity to spend quality time with an accomplished bluegrass songwriter.

Alongside his wife, Jennifer Brooke, they organize and host the IBMA Songwriter Showcase each year. As a part of the Songwriter Track of the IBMA Business Conference, the Songwriter Showcase is a coveted opportunity that shines a spotlight on 10 selected songwriters and their original compositions.

Participants have a unique opportunity to showcase their original compositions before a live audience. Ashlee Watkins and Andrew Small were both a Songwriter Showcase finalist for 2022.