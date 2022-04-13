Marion program to take national stage

Marion officials’ plan to ensure the town a strong future and prime the community for new private investment has yet to be truly tested but its promise is already getting the attention of community developers across the country.

Two of Project BAUD’s creators will step onto the national stage to share this unique approach in mid-May when the National Main Street Conference, “Main Street Now,” comes to Richmond. The conference brings together the country’s top Main Street directors and economic development professionals.

Ken Heath, Marion’s director of Community and Economic Development, and Charles Harrington, executive director of Marion Redevelopment and Housing Authority, have been invited to share the concept and implementation plans for Project BAUD: Blighted, Abandoned, Underutilized, and Dilapidated Properties.

Over time, Marion leaders predict that BAUD will “truly affect the lives of every person who lives here.”

BAUD, as described by Heath to the town’s planning commission in July 2021, is a comprehensive plan that will look at all properties in the town, including those privately owned by citizens, businesses, and industries. Bringing together a compendium of resources, it will address blighted properties and strive to provide adequate, safe housing for all citizens.

At the same meeting, Town Manager Bill Rush said officials have been addressing the problems of blight and unsafe housing for about eight years, including with the adoption of a property maintenance code and training a Marion Police officer to enforce it. For that work, he said, Marion is in better shape than it was several years ago.

However, over a year ago, Rush recognized that more change was needed.

He suspected that the 2020 Census would reveal what it did – Marion’s population would be under 6,000 for the first time in two generations. The town manager wanted to take steps to ensure that Marion would be well positioned to face the future. Those steps would bolster the economy, help citizens, and encourage investment and greater pride in the town.

The multi-faceted BAUD program’s scale and complexity haven’t been done elsewhere.

Earlier Rush said, “We’ve studied towns and cities large and small that have worked on pieces of this puzzle, but so far, haven’t found anyone that’s tried to tackle every challenge. From vacant parcels that are overgrown to housing stock and commercial buildings that have been abandoned or fallen into disrepair to piles of debris and rubbish that have accumulated over time, there’s a lot to unwrap to help make a better community. And we’re assembling the program to do it.”

At the bottom line, Rush wanted to take action that would raise the value of property in Marion. He set a goal of increasing the taxable land value by 25% over the next decade.

By doing so, the town would be able to offer more enhanced services to the citizens. “We intend to provide attractive housing, ready-to-go storefronts, green spaces, and incentives for growth by the private sector, all the while cleaning up the unattractive and blighted areas of our town,” said Rush in a news release. “In the end, everybody wins.”

In a July interview, the town manager also said that the more the town does to improve itself, the more the private sector will come in. “We’re priming the pump for private investment,” he said.

Early this year, the town council OK’d the use of $500,000 of Marion’s federal pandemic relief dollars to implement BAUD.

As word has spread about BAUD, other communities have been contacting Marion officials wanting to learn more.

Heath and Harrington plan to showcase the community’s efforts at the May 16-18 conference.

The three-day event, “Main Street Now,” is a partnership between Main Street America and the Virginia Main Street Program. It is expected to focus on “building vibrancy and economic opportunity in downtowns and commercial districts,” as well as creating networking opportunities.

More than 1,200 Main Street community representatives and key stakeholders from across the country are expected to attend the conference.