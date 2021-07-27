Smyth school board sets mask policy, readies for new year

“Typically,” Carter said at a previous meeting, “nonbinary or transgender students (or their parents) approach administration to address this matter in advance. Not all student needs are the same. Students and families are strongly encouraged to work with school administrators in advance, rather than use a facility without first working with administration regarding their needs. Unisex or single stall facilities will be available to any and all students who wish to use them for whatever reason and without the need to ask for authorization.”

The situation must be consistent, Carter said of the student’s identity determination. Just getting up one day and deciding to be the opposite gender and then trying to use the restroom accordingly will be a disciplinary infraction, he said, not a transgender issue.

Smyth County Schools’ protocol, Carter said to the parent, is for transgender students to use the restroom appropriate to their gender at birth or use an individual restroom if needed. This is usually worked out at the start of the school year between the school and the student and parents.

Following calls to the school board office by concerned parents, the board sent out a letter on July 23 signed by Carter to all families of Smyth County students regarding the issue of transgender and nonbinary students.