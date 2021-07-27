Smyth school board sets mask policy, readies for new year

Smyth County Schools will implement a phased approach for the opening of the 2021-22 year regarding the use of face masks and social distancing.
As school opens on Aug. 10, face masks for students will be encouraged but are by parent choice except on buses. All students and the driver are required to wear a face mask on the bus. In school, masks for vaccinated staff are optional but required for those not vaccinated. Correct and frequent hand-washing will be encouraged and no less than three feet of social distancing is required as much as possible. Temperature checks for students will be conducted before entering classrooms or common areas utilized for bus duty. Schools will be thoroughly cleaned at the end of each day with some additional cleaning during the day.
Should phase two or three need to be implemented because of COVID-19 outbreaks, requirements based on federal or state information, or community/school data, then mask wearing, social distancing, cleaning and temperature checks will all be upgraded.
At Monday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Dennis Carter presented the opening plan draft for board approval. He was given approval to move ahead with the opening plan based on current recommendations of the Virginia Department of Education and the state health department.
“The Virginia State Health Commissioner’s Public Health Order requiring masks to be worn by all individuals in indoor instructional settings in Virginia schools expired on July 25, and will not be extended,” Carter said. “Each division has the autonomy to develop a mitigation plan utilizing layered levels of prevention, including vaccinations, the proper wearing of masks, social distancing, and frequent hand-washing.”
The departments of education and health recommend social distancing be maximized as much as possible, but not to the extent of reducing in-person learning.
Each school will maintain COVID isolation rooms in the event of a need for quarantine and work with the Virginia Department of Health to conduct contact tracing if necessary.
During the first phase, visitors will be allowed in the schools without a face mask if fully vaccinated.
Students and staff will be prepared to utilize full remote learning in the event a school or all schools are closed for a period of time due to COVID.
In other business at the meeting, one person spoke on concerns about the use of school restrooms by transgender students.
Bill Stamper said he is opposed to the use of restrooms by transgender students identifying as a gender other than how they were born. Stamper said he feared a potential for molestation of females by males and referenced biblical references about gender roles.
Superintendent Dennis Carter said the local school system follows state guidelines and has operated by the same policy for the past two decades. School officials meet with parents and students prior to school to address the issue of a transgender or nonbinary student.
Watch more of the discussion here.
“Typically,” Carter said at a previous meeting, “nonbinary or transgender students (or their parents) approach administration to address this matter in advance. Not all student needs are the same. Students and families are strongly encouraged to work with school administrators in advance, rather than use a facility without first working with administration regarding their needs. Unisex or single stall facilities will be available to any and all students who wish to use them for whatever reason and without the need to ask for authorization.”
The situation must be consistent, Carter said of the student’s identity determination. Just getting up one day and deciding to be the opposite gender and then trying to use the restroom accordingly will be a disciplinary infraction, he said, not a transgender issue.
Smyth County Schools’ protocol, Carter said to the parent, is for transgender students to use the restroom appropriate to their gender at birth or use an individual restroom if needed. This is usually worked out at the start of the school year between the school and the student and parents.
Following calls to the school board office by concerned parents, the board sent out a letter on July 23 signed by Carter to all families of Smyth County students regarding the issue of transgender and nonbinary students.
Anyone with questions is invited to call the school board office at 276-783-3791 or their local school.
School board members praised administration officials for their efforts in this issue and teachers for their handling of students.
Todd Williams said teachers know their students better now than before the pandemic. He praised them for how they keep order. There is no free-for-all in the local schools, he said.
Administration officials, school board members, teachers and staff make the effort to ensure that all students have a safe and healthy learning environment, Williams said, because they too have students in the schools. “We’re all on the same team,” he said.
In response to a question from a member of the public, Carter said Smyth County Schools do not have critical race theory in the curriculum because it is not in the state’s educational curriculum.
According to Britannica.com, “Critical race theorists hold that the law and legal institutions in the United States are inherently racist insofar as they function to create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites, especially African Americans.”