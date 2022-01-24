Indoor mask requirement dropped by FCPS

Beginning this week, Floyd County Public Schools students will not be required to wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools under Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order Two.

In an email to parents, FCPS explained, beginning Jan. 24, “parents can choose whether to have their child wear a mask in the school building,” joining several other local school districts that have rescinded mask mandates under EO2.

Giles, Pulaski and Carroll counties have announced they will put the decision of masking in parents’ hands, except when on buses, the same as Floyd.

Superintendent John Wheeler said on Friday, Jan. 21, “We understand that optional masking for students may cause some anxiety, and we will continue with our mitigation strategies to the maximum extent practicable while following EO2.”

Montgomery County has opted to keep its masking requirement in place, citing a law passed by the General Assembly that states public school districts must follow CDC recommendations for mitigation measures in schools.

Senate bill 1303, signed into law March 30, 2021, instructs local school districts to develop plans for full time in-person instruction.

It also states school districts in the Commonwealth “shall ... provide such in-person instruction in a manner in which it adheres, to the maximum extent practicable, to any currently applicable mitigation strategies for early childhood care and education programs and elementary and secondary schools to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 that have been provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

SB 1303 is set to expire in August.

The CDC continues to recommend universal indoor masking “regardless of vaccination status” in schools and a distance of at least three feet between students in classrooms, according to a Jan. 13 update to its “COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools” webpage.

Despite the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and snow days that kept students out of classrooms Jan. 17-21, a total of 28 cases were reported by FCPS from Monday, Jan. 17 to Monday, Jan. 24.

Twelve cases were reported at Floyd County High School, two cases at Check Elementary, three cases at Floyd Elementary, seven cases at Indian Valley Elementary and four cases among the Operational Staff (School Board, Maintenance, Transportation, Technology).

Since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, 245 cases of COVID-19 have been reported to FCPS and confirmed by the New River Health District, as of Jan. 24.

Find FCPS COVID-19 data online at www.floyd.k12.va.us/Page/3022.