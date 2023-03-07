Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster cat Mamacita, who is ready to settle down on someone’s lap in her true forever home.

Mamacita has had two litters of kittens in her young life and is now spayed and up-to-date on her vaccinations.

She is super soft and loving, very neat and tidy, and she has a quiet little voice.

Mamacita wants a companion to share warm spring days snuggling with her new forever person.

Anyone interested in meeting/adopting Mamacita or any of the pets at FCHS should complete and submit an Adoption Application, available online at www.www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.

With questions, call (540) 745-7207, and leave a message for a volunteer, if prompted.