Preston house now on endangered historic places list

The tangible threat to the 19th-century Preston-Crockett House has earned it a place among the most endangered historic places in Virginia.

Annually in May, the private, non-profit Preservation Virginia releases Virginia’s Most Endangered Historic Places list in an effort to bring attention to the sites and work toward solutions that might prevent their destruction.

Released earlier this week, the 2022 list features 11 places that range from battlefields to the dwellings of enslaved people to the Seven Mile Ford 22-room Preston-Crockett House.

Of the Smyth County site, Preservation Virginia said: “Built on the ‘Wilderness Road’ in the 1840s, the Preston-Crockett House is facing possible demolition for a planned truck stop. Its high visibility on Interstate 81 could make it a regional tourism destination and its preservation could add value to any new developments in the area.”

Soni Holdings LLC is developing a truck stop on land at I-81’s Exit 39 that includes the Preston-Crockett House.

The project, according to Arpit Soni, would be built in two phases with the first making the center able to accommodate about 200 tractor-trailers and then 500 trucks when the second phase is complete.

A preliminary drawing of the truck stop shows it including a truck wash, restrooms and a truck repair center, a travel center, and four possible out parcels.

Earlier this year, Soni said that Wendy’s, Subway, and Circle K have confirmed that they would locate at the travel plaza, and they have talked with Taco Bell, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Cracker Barrel among others.

In February, Soni presented county officials with a study that indicated that in its first year of operation the truck stop would generate $5.5 million in local, state and other taxes.

Sonja Ingram, Preservation Virginia’s associate director of preservation field services, said the organization was made aware of the truck stop plans when a private individual nominated the Preston-Crockett House for inclusion on the 2022 list of endangered historic places and through newspaper articles that followed county officials’ hearings and decision to issue a special use permit for the plans. When the nomination was reviewed, Ingram said, the house’s rich historic value really stood out.

Preservation Virginia isn’t opposed to development, Ingram said, and would like to work with the developers on alternatives to the house’s demolition.

During a public hearing about the proposed truck stop’s permit, passion and affection were expressed for the late Lucy Herndon Crockett and her home. However, the house and its historical significance predate Crockett.

Placed on National Register of Historic Places in 1969, the house was built in 1842 by John Montgomery Preston on land his wife, Maria Thornton Carter Preston, inherited from her father, General Francis Preston. The property had come into the possession of this branch of the Preston family through the marriage of General Preston to Sarah Buchanan Campbell, the daughter of General William Campbell, Revolutionary War soldier and hero of the Battle of King’s Mountain. General Campbell had inherited the property from his father, Charles Campbell.

The structure initially served as a tavern or stagecoach inn along the Wilderness Road, which served as a major route for hundreds of thousands of people to head west. It was converted into a private home in 1864.

John Clark, who serves as Chilhowie’s town manager but who said he was speaking as a private citizen during the hearing earlier this year, also noted the land’s Civil War ties.

He noted that Union General George Stoneman is said to have led troops there in 1864.

In “Smyth County History and Traditions,” Goodridge Wilson wrote, “Stoneman came through Southwest Virginia on his famous raid. His troops took possession of the premises. They hacked beef on the mahogany tables, stabled their horses in the halls and first floor rooms, and generally messed up the place.”

Lauren Rhea, of Chilhowie, said during the hearing that the pre-Civil War home continues to serve as a testament to Crockett.

Crockett distinguished herself as a writer and artist. She also served as a Red Cross worker in the Pacific during World War II. She travelled as a speech writer and secretary for the chairman of the American Red Cross. These experiences provided the inspiration for her best-known novel, “The Magnificent Bastards.” Paramount made the book into an Academy Award-nominated movie titled “The Proud and the Profane” in 1956.

Crockett wrote nine books and illustrated 10. The illustrations from her award-winning first book hung in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Crockett operated the brick home on U.S. 11 as The Wilderness Road Trading Post.

In 1984, Crockett wrote a letter to the editor of this newspaper. In it, she explained that she was “offering this historic dwelling, my home, to the United Methodist Holston Conference organization, this mansion to be used exclusively and always as a religious retreat.”

If that didn’t work out, Crockett wrote, “Otherwise, when I go, this house goes…. Inevitably, upon my death, this magnificent landmark will be destroyed. The wreckers and bulldozers and land developers would move in: lake filled, and factories go up. A pity. A pre-Civil War edifice, the house features backyard structures both picturesque and rare: sturdy traditional smokehouse, and almost never encountered anymore—dainty springhouse, where women worked. The whole forms a delightfully antique unit, which all should hate to see destroyed.”

Crockett continued, “Please share with me my fervent wish that this shall not happen.”

Preservation Virginia is taking up Crockett’s 38-year-old call.

She said the organization would like to talk with developers and help make them aware of financial incentives such as Historic Rehabilitation Tax credits that could be used to help fund work to save the home. She noted, “There’s so much local support for saving the house.”

Preservation Virginia will also work to raise awareness about the Crockett-Preston House and the other 10 sites on the 2022 list.

Ingram urged those who support saving the structure to write letters to the county so they could be forwarded to the developers.

Ingram observed that the Crockett-Preston House is “extremely visible” from I-81 and is seen by thousands of people daily.

Long before he was Smyth County’s administrator, Shawn Utt knew of the home. Traveling on the interstate, he said, Seven Mile Ford was always known “because of that house.”

Utt said he would love to see the travel center built and the house saved, but he also expressed understanding if the developers don’t take that path.

He described the Soni family as community minded. The family reopened the Adwolfe Food Mart in recent years.

The Virginia’s Most Endangered Historic Places program has experienced significant success through its work.

Ingram, who has been with the organization 14 years, said that about 50% of the listed sites have been saved, while 40% continue to be monitored, and 10% have been lost.

“We’re here to help,” Ingram said.

“This year’s list reflects the resilience of the commonwealth’s many historic places that have persisted for generations in support of their communities,” said Preservation Virginia CEO Elizabeth S. Kostelny in a news release. “The dedication of organizations, local governments, and individuals currently working to preserve these places reflects the very nature of the historic preservation movement -- the ability to adapt to challenges and retain relevance in an ever-changing world.”

Preservation Virginia is a private, nonprofit organization seeking to inspire and engage the public in fostering, supporting, and sustaining Virginia’s historic places through leadership in advocacy, education, revitalization, and stewardship.

The list of endangered sites is released in May, which is National Historic Preservation Month.

A page devoted to the Preston-Crockett House is available on Facebook as “Save-and-Restore-The-Preston-Crockett-House.”