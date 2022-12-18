Georgia broker named Tendergrass’ 2022 Carrier of the Year

Tendergrass, headquartered in Floyd, offers manufacturers and brand owners access to cost-engineered protein ingredients that don’t require the sacrifice of organic, antibiotic free and clean attributes customers demand.

The company announced the 2022 Carrier of the Year Awards during the Logistics Conference on Dec. 1, which was followed by dinner at Dogtown Roadhouse.

The 2022 Carrier of the Year recognizes the broker/carrier that not only provides the best delivery service and highest customer service levels, but also goes above and beyond to meet the diverse, variable and last-minute requirements of Tendergrass and its customers.

This year’s award was presented to a longtime broker/carrier for Tendergrass, Farmer Logistics of Gainesville, Ga.

Tendergrass also awarded its first every After-Hours Champion Award to Michael Dozier of Alabama Motor Express (AMX), Ashford, Ala., who’s tireless efforts to respond to and support our business in the overnight hours have benefitted both Tendergrass and our customers.

The awards were presented by the Logistics Team at Tendergrass, including Chasity Nichols, Daniel Richards, Elijah Ayers and Ken Esser.

The dinner featured music by Henry Hardt’s Mudcats and the CC Coates Band during which each award winner was presented with a crystal awards trophy.

