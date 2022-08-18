Caden Energix solar farm faces DEQ fines

A renewable energy company building a local solar farm is facing fines from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality for violating state water laws. The Caden Energix site is located near Lovers Lane, partially within the Wytheville town limits and partially within Wythe County.

According to a DEQ enforcement order, the agency found around 40 violations, mostly regarding runoff from the site into groundwater. DEQ fined Energix $68,250 in civil charges.

The order does not involve the Savion solar farm in the Foster Falls area, about a mile from interstate 77.

The public comment period regarding the order closes on Thursday. According to Jonathan Chapman, enforcement specialist for the Virginia DEQ southwest regional office, the order advertised does not become effective until signed by the DEQ regional director, which cannot happen until after the public comment period closes.

“The order allows specified time frames, after the effective date, for the company to comply with the requirements of the order and to submit payment of the civil charge,” Chapman said in an email. “The company’s agreement to enter into the order is an integral part of returning the site to compliance.”

Chapman said DEQ’s main area of concern is any issue that may potentially lead to loss of sediment or other site construction-related pollutants from the site to surface and/or groundwater.

Chapman said that the Energix project is the first of its type and size for the DEQ Southwest Regional Office coverage area, so the office doesn’t have first-hand experience with other solar projects for comparison, but it appears that other projects of comparable size across the state have incurred similar problems.

Chapman said Energix signed the consent order on June 8, demonstrating the company’s voluntary agreement to enter into the order. Through its agreement to enter into the order, Energix is agreeing to comply with the terms of the order after it becomes effective upon signature by the DEQ regional director, he added.

An Energix spokesperson said the violations are related to construction and weather-related events.

“There were violations; we are not trying to hide from that,” said Danny Fitzpatrick, public affairs and communications manager for Energix Renewables. “We are doing all we can to make sure we are in compliance … we are always working with DEQ and always doing what we can to be in compliance.”

Fitzgerald said any DEQ fine amount is too much.

“We don’t want to make any mistakes,” he said.

One group opposing the project has asked the town of Wytheville and Wythe County to revoke the permit for Energix in light of the fines.

Jeanne Trabulsi of the Virginia Coalition for Human Rights cited several concerns, including the use of solar panels that contain cadmium telluride, a toxic heavy metal that could leak into the soil and water.

In the letter to local officials, the VCHR asks that leaders evaluate the merits of extending permitting privileges to Energix because of the company’s violations statewide, in Wythe County, Wytheville and other parts of the state.

“The Virginia Coalition for Human Rights asks officials of Wythe County and the Town of Wytheville to revoke permits for Caden Energix Wytheville Solar because of its violations of four state environmental laws at the Wytheville solar site,” Trabulsi said in an email. “The total number of citations, violations and stop work orders that were levied against Energix by the Town of Wytheville, Wythe County, and the Department of Environmental Quality number above 40. We believe that the residents of Wythe County and the residents of the Town of Wytheville are entitled to freedom from property damage done by others and to freedom from potential toxic trespassing from Cadmium Telluride, the heavy metals that are contained in the solar panels that are utilized exclusively by Energix.”

