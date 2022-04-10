Gun rights restored; Grand Jury turns out 27 indictments

A Floyd County man, whose right to own firearms was revoked in Florida for multiple felonies, asked Judge Mike Fleenor to restore that right last week, since he’s now a Virginia resident.

While some states implement specific time constraints on if/when a convicted felon can own a gun or ammunition, Virginia lets the courts decide.

Zachary Edward Nalls told the Floyd County Circuit Court April 5 he did not want to wait seven years to regain the ability to legally own and firearms, and asked to Judge Fleenor restore his gun rights.

Nalls said that he felt he has kept his record clean since finishing his sentence and probation in Florida, and feels gun ownership would be a right restored that recognizes his progress.

Nalls said Florida has restored his right to vote and removed other restrictions that come with a felony conviction, and he told the judge he has completed a drug rehab program.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscome said he has no problem if Nalls regains his right to own guns after “enough time has passed” but said less than two months is not even close to enough time.

Florida, he said, was home to Nalls when he committed the crimes and lost the right and suggested that state should decide when he regains it.

Defense attorney Christopher Tuck said “home is where you are,” and Virginia is now Nalls’ home and it should determine his rights.

Judge Fleenor acknowledged Branscome’s concerns April 5, and said Nalls has shown progress in his life, which should be recognized. He ruled that Nalls will have the right to own guns as of June 1 of this year.

He congratulated Nalls and wished him good luck in the future.

The hearing, a civil matter, was part of a first day of the new quarterly court term. A Floyd County Grand Jury handed down 27 indictments to be considered.

In other action April 5:

The judge denied bail sought by Christopher Eugene Wilson of Copper Hill as he awaits trial for charges that include breaking & entering, trespassing, drug possession and previous bail bond violations. Wilson’s record, the judge ruled, made him a flight risk.

Fleenor did grant bail to Michael Thomas Reed of Radford, who awaits a May 24 hearing on multiple probation violations.