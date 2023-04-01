Judge Mike Fleenor refused to throw out a search warrant questioned by Radford attorney Richard W. Davis Jr. regarding the honesty of Floyd deputies.

The rejection clears the way for a jury trial of Mandy Kate Overstreet of Floyd on felony charges of possessing the ammunition by a convicted felon.

In a letter to Davis and Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom, the judge said he had not received any additional authority or argument from Davis or his client to support a claim that sheriff’s deputies “either deliberately lied of showed a reckless disregard for the truth in the material they included in the affidavit to support a search warrant.”

In overruling the motion to suppress and dismiss the charges, Fleenor said the search warrant was “still valid at the time of the execution,” despite Davis’ claim to the contrary.

A day-long jury trial is scheduled for May 30.

“The sheriff’s office did its job in a proper and professional manner,” Branscom said. “There was no reason to claim they lied or, in any way, suggest their actions cut corners or were dishonest.”