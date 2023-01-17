Buffaloes on hot streak

In back-to-back home games on Thursday and Friday last week, the Lady Buffaloes and the boys’ Buffs took down Patrick County and Glenvar before enthusiastic crowds on the Alan Cantrell Court.

The Ladies stampeded the Cougars 61-33 on Jan. 12, taking the lead with quick baskets from the start and the outcome was never in doubt.

Kiley Hylton led the scoring with 31 points, followed by Destiny Harman’s 6, and Mackenzie Thompson and Carly Thompson with five each. Hylton and Mackenzie Thompson each had a three-point goal.

The win put the Lady Buffs’ record at 10-3 overall record.

The male Buffaloes disposed of the Cougars 67-31, taking the lead at tipoff and leading 47-19 in the half.

For the Buffs, Micah Underwood led with 16 points, followed by AJ Cantrell’s 13. The team scored 11 three-pointers, including four by Matt Slusher, and three by Cantrell.

The other two games for the night were JV, where Floyd also won.

On Jan. 13, the Ladies took down Glenvar 70-40. keeping them undefeated in Three Rivers District 4-0 and 11-3 overall.

Kiley Harman again led scoring with with 22 points, followed by Destiny Harman with 21, nine from Karley Wade, seven by Karleigh Bond, and four by Makenzie Thompson. The Buffaloes led three-point scoring with eight overall.

The male Buffs won 71-54 and evening their district record to 2-2 and 10-3 overall.