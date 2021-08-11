Kids Bucks program offering up fresh food at Marion Farmers Market

The power to make their own choices is one that youngsters long to possess. A program coming to Marion’s farmers market next Saturday wants to give them a taste of that power and a taste of fruits and veggies.

On Aug. 14, children ages 2 to 17 can get $10 to spend on the fresh fruits and vegetables of their choice at the market. Dubbed Healthy Kids Bucks, the program is a partnership between Virginia Cooperative Extension and Molina Healthcare.

More than the money, Extension Agent Andrea Wann said the program will provide nutritional information in a fun and inviting way for the youngsters. They’ll also get kid-friendly recipes that will help encourage the youth to learn cooking skills.

This is the third year for Healthy Kids Bucks at the Marion market, Wann said. The program is offered at a variety of locations throughout the region.

In addition to exposing the youngsters to more fruits and vegetables, Wann said by deciding how to spend the $10 they learn about resource management.

Noting that local farmers and other vendors benefit from the increased sales, she said, “It’s such a full circle of benefits.”