Structural deficiencies in the bleachers at Bland County’s football stadium have led to a move to the high school for graduation ceremonies next Friday.

The decision was made last week by school officials following inspection of the stadium in preparation for commencement. It came as a surprise to both students and parents.

One parent expressed her displeasure during public comment at the May 11 school board meeting saying the flat area would make it difficult to see the graduates from the public seating and hearing may be difficult due to interstate traffic.

BCHS Principal Debra Hall said she had wanted to wait until after the board meeting to make the announcement about the venue change.

Hall noted during her address to the board that a stage had been ordered for the graduation ceremony which is to take place behind the high school in Rocky Gap. The school has arranged for 540 chairs for seating and golf carts may be used to help transport elderly and disabled attendees. Traffic will be controlled by the Rocky Gap Volunteer Fire Department.

Student representative Paige Viar, a senior and member of the high school band, said seniors were surprised and a bit stressed about the change in venue especially since announcements had already gone out. She said sound might be an issue with the interstate so close to the back of the high school and worries it could also impact the music from the band.

Viar said she was glad to hear about the stage which will help with visibility.

Superintendent Laura Radford said that it was short notice for the graduation venue change but necessary because of concerns about a large number of people being on the stadium bleachers until structural issues can be addressed. She expects the bleachers to be updated prior to next year’s fall sports program.

In the event of rain, commencement will be moved inside the high school gym, but capacity is limited to 546.

The graduation ceremony is set for Friday, May 26, at 6 p.m. School will be dismissed that day at 1 p.m. Last day of school is Wednesday, May 31, with students dismissed at 1 p.m.

In a special presentation, the board honored Jason Lambert, retiring after 30 years coaching students in Bland County schools.

“Jason’s first thing was always to keep them safe,” said Vice Chairman David Andrews. “Making sure they were where they needed to be when they needed to be there. He cared for those kids. You can look at those kids now and how successful they are. Good citizens. You name it, any type of occupation. They’re good people and he had a large part to do with that. And that’s what a coach does.” And that’s what a coach does.”

A 1991 graduate of Rocky Gap High School who played basketball and baseball in school, Lambert started coaching in the early 1990s at Bland High School in high school and middle school basketball, then coaching girls teams at Bland, and in 2005 took over the girls varsity program at Bland during which he took the team to a couple of state tournaments.

“I’ve been coaching ever since,” he said adding that he modeled his efforts after other coaches he admired at the schools.

He’s coached basketball and some boys’ baseball.

“Anytime they needed me to coach something I would just jump right in there and do it,” he said.

Lambert said he coached during the summers helping kids learn the game and improve their skills. Even during the pandemic kids would come in one at a time in the gym for instruction. For the past 22 years he’s worked in the summer with team camps or camps at regional colleges.

“I loved it and I will miss it,” Lambert said about his coaching school teams. But he will enjoy spending more time with his family.

“You can’t be a coach without a good family,” he said, adding that he’s seen coaches quit because of their own kids while he and his wife took their kids everywhere with them when they were little and his parents followed along, “If it wasn’t for them I couldn’t have done what I love to do,” he said.

Also at the meeting, elementary students were honored for their placements in the Student Writers Contest for the Virginia State Literacy Association New River Valley Chapter. The theme was “What Can I Be in 2023?”

Bland County Elementary School teacher Katie Bright introduced Madalyn Brinkley, first place, elementary; Kate Boone, second place, elementary; and Aydria Sexton, honorable mention, primary.

The board also recognized Katie Bright, second grade, as Elementary School Teacher of the Year and Meagan Morehead, math/science, as High School Teacher of the Year. Flowers were delivered to them in their classrooms.

In other business, Board Member Phillip Buttery said a joint meeting between the school board and board of supervisors needs to be arranged for budget discussion. He said he would like to see investment a school sports complex and to be able to fully fund education without lottery proceeds.

Buttery asked about a study for a sports complex with request for proposal of what is needed at the Bastian site including repairs, upgrades and making the venue compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Andrews agreed saying the stadium needs to be made ready for fall sports this year as a short term measure while there is a study on upgrading the venue.

“Let’s not just go minimum,” he said. “Let’s go all the way.”