Floyd man opts for jail time over proceedings

The Floyd County Circuit Courthouse 2022

The Floyd County Circuit Courthouse is located at 100 E. Main St. in town.

 File photo

The Commonwealth’s Attorney said that some of the cases heard in Floyd County Circuit Court on April 26 involved long-standing family disagreements that “came to a head.”

Several of the cases, which ended in jail time and treatment orders being handed down by Judge Mike Fleenor, also involved intoxication.

Travis Earl Yates of Check appeared before Judge Fleenor via video to face multiple charges, including possession of a firearm on probation, destruction of property, entering a house to commit assault and battery, and assault and battery of a family member.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp said Yates was “drunk” when the confrontation began.

Yates pleaded guilty April 26 to amended charges in order to avoid a wait for indictments on some of the newest charges.

Fleenor accepted the deal, which included some jail time and treatment for drug and alcohol abuse.

Christopher Eugene Wilson of Copper Hill pleaded guilty to felony drug possession and amended trespassing charges in relation to a string of breaking and enterings in 2020.

Wilson’s deal brought suspended sentences of three years and six months, with time served taken into consideration.

The judge urged both defendants to make use of what could be considered second chances.

In another case, Randy Earl Lee Quesenberry of Indian Valley was given a five-year suspended sentence for an unlawful wounding conviction.

Hupp said the charge stemmed from an October 2020 disagreement between Quesenberry and his wife that included threats with a knife and resulted in a need for medical treatment.

Quesenberry did not have a criminal record before incident, Hupp said.

Fleenor ruled Quesenberry must stay away from others involved in the incident and approved a restitution payment plan for medical expenses.

Marion tapped to take part in Work from Home Pilot Project

Marion tapped to take part in Work from Home Pilot Project

Rural communities have had their eyes on folks with jobs that can be done remotely. They see prospective residents who may enjoy a less urban lifestyle and can do their work from anywhere – with a good broadband connection. Earlier this month, Marion was selected to take part in the 2022 Virginia Main Street Work from Home Pilot Project. The town is expected to receive services valued at about $10,000.

Bland County man dies in crash

At 5:47 p.m. on Saturday (April 23), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 42 (East Bluegrass Trail) a mile east …

Wrongful death suit in 2016 shooting concludes

Wrongful death suit in 2016 shooting concludes

A wrongful death suit filed in the 2016 shooting death of a Rich Valley man has finally concluded. A jury awarded the man's widow $3 million in damages earlier this year and a judge signed the order in late March. The woman, who said she does not expect to collect the money awarded to her, said the suit was her way of seeking justice in her husband's death. 

Smyth County studies business needs

Smyth County studies business needs

The question has been debated for several years now: Should the center of county government operations remain in the Morison Building or relocate? To lead to a more informed answer, the county has now hired an architectural and engineering firm to study all the county’s buildings and offer their insights.