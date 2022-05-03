Floyd man opts for jail time over proceedings

The Commonwealth’s Attorney said that some of the cases heard in Floyd County Circuit Court on April 26 involved long-standing family disagreements that “came to a head.”

Several of the cases, which ended in jail time and treatment orders being handed down by Judge Mike Fleenor, also involved intoxication.

Travis Earl Yates of Check appeared before Judge Fleenor via video to face multiple charges, including possession of a firearm on probation, destruction of property, entering a house to commit assault and battery, and assault and battery of a family member.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp said Yates was “drunk” when the confrontation began.

Yates pleaded guilty April 26 to amended charges in order to avoid a wait for indictments on some of the newest charges.

Fleenor accepted the deal, which included some jail time and treatment for drug and alcohol abuse.

Christopher Eugene Wilson of Copper Hill pleaded guilty to felony drug possession and amended trespassing charges in relation to a string of breaking and enterings in 2020.

Wilson’s deal brought suspended sentences of three years and six months, with time served taken into consideration.

The judge urged both defendants to make use of what could be considered second chances.

In another case, Randy Earl Lee Quesenberry of Indian Valley was given a five-year suspended sentence for an unlawful wounding conviction.

Hupp said the charge stemmed from an October 2020 disagreement between Quesenberry and his wife that included threats with a knife and resulted in a need for medical treatment.

Quesenberry did not have a criminal record before incident, Hupp said.

Fleenor ruled Quesenberry must stay away from others involved in the incident and approved a restitution payment plan for medical expenses.