Hylton Family Farewell Concert this Saturday

The Hylton Family organized as a band in 1970, and for 52 years they have been spreading the gospel through music.

In October 1972 they decided to do a recording. There were no local studios at the time, so they borrowed a station wagon and headed for Nashville.

The first album was titled "How Beautiful Heaven Must Be" (1972). The group has since recorded 22 more projects.

Past and present members will be there, adding their part. Old albums and memorabilia will be on display. Food and drinks will be available.

The Hylton Family Farewell Gospel Concert will be from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Turman Sports Complex (401 Kyle Weeks Rd.) in Willis. Free Admission.

For more information, call Sylvia Boyd (540) 267-6772 or (540) 745-3380.