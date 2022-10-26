 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Hylton Family Farewell Concert this Saturday

  • 0
Hylton Family at RS Benefit

The Hylton Family performs at the 2022 Gospel Singing to benefit Floyd Rescue Squad Station 4 in Indian Valley. From left to right is Tommy, Audrey, Sylvia, Ruth and Ann. The group's farewell concert — after more than five decades of performing and recording — is Saturday, Oct. 29, in Willis.

 File

The Hylton Family organized as a band in 1970, and for 52 years they have been spreading the gospel through music.

In October 1972 they decided to do a recording. There were no local studios at the time, so they borrowed a station wagon and headed for Nashville.

The first album was titled "How Beautiful Heaven Must Be" (1972). The group has since recorded 22 more projects.

Past and present members will be there, adding their part. Old albums and memorabilia will be on display. Food and drinks will be available.

The Hylton Family Farewell Gospel Concert will be from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Turman Sports Complex (401 Kyle Weeks Rd.) in Willis. Free Admission.

For more information, call Sylvia Boyd (540) 267-6772 or (540) 745-3380.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Midway Oil shuts down

Midway Oil shuts down

Eugene Duncan announced the closure of Midway Oil earlier this month, after 52 years in operation — 30 of them under Duncan.