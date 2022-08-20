Registrations open for Floyd C4

The annual Floyd C4 Business Development Series equips local entrepreneurs with a variety of tools and resources to successfully establish and grow their businesses.

Floyd C4 is a free series of workshops throughout September and October centered on creators, curriculum, coaching and challenges related to business and marketing.

Weekly sessions are from 6-8:30 p.m., beginning Monday, Sept. 12. A full schedule and session topics can be found on the Floyd County Economic Development Authority Facebook page at www.facebook.com/yesfloydva.

Participants pitch their business ideas/portfolio to a panel of officials from the Floyd EDA, New River Valley Regional Commission and Virginia Community Capital at the end of the series for a chance to win up to $5,000.

Last year’s first place winner was Firehouse Farms, owned by Madeline and Jody Akers, and first place in 2020 was Yarrow Springs Farm and Florist, owned by Liza Dobson.

Other participants in 2021 included Floyd Outdoors (Joe Tesauro and Jonathan Vandergrift) and MettaMeals (Rashminder Hargis).

Registration is open for the 2022 C4 series. Find the registration form online at https://bit.ly/C422registration.

With questions or more details about the 2022 C4 Business Development Series, contact Floyd Community and Economic Development Director Lydeana Martin at (540) 745-9352 or lmartin@floydcova.org.