Children shopped with a cop Friday

Area law enforcement officers traded their badges for gift cards Friday to help fulfill the Christmas wishes of 150 local children, who happily shopped for gifts at the Wytheville Wal-Mart. Sponsored by the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, the annual program raised more than $15,000 to spend on the children, who each had $100 to spend. In addition to the shopping spree, the children also got to chat with Santa Claus. Churches, businesses, organizations and individuals contribute to the program each year.
