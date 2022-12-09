 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Children shopped with a cop Friday

  • 0

Area law enforcement officers traded their badges for gift cards Friday to help fulfill the Christmas wishes of 150 local children, who happily shopped for gifts at the Wytheville Wal-Mart. Sponsored by the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, the annual program raised more than $15,000 to spend on the children, who each had $100 to spend. In addition to the shopping spree, the children also got to chat with Santa Claus. Churches, businesses, organizations and individuals contribute to the program each year.

