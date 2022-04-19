Bill to Smyth resident sparks debate about fees for FOIA records

A citizen’s request for information from Smyth County and the bill that accompanied the response has sparked articles and editorials across the commonwealth. From Bristol to Charlottesville to Richmond, the $884.09 bill has attracted media attention and commentary.

The request was not a simple one.

Dated Feb. 16, attorney W. Watts Burks IV made the records request on behalf of Veda Odle, who opposed her neighbor’s application for a special use permit to develop a private airstrip on his land.

Using the Virginia Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), which is also known as the Sunshine Law, Burks sought all material used by the planning commission and board of supervisors to make decisions that led to granting Odle’s neighbor, Robert de Camara, the permit.

The two-page FOIA request, also sought “any communications between the Smyth County Board of Supervisors members or staff and any other person regarding” the permit application as well as a prior decision to amend the county’s zoning ordinance to allow private airstrips.

According to Lisa Richardson, the assistant county administrator for operations and the county FOIA officer, the response took 522 pages and 23 hours of staff time, including 9.75 hours for Richardson, 3 hours for the IT director, 7.75 hours for the zoning administrator, and 2.5 hours for an IT specialist. That time amounts to more than half of a 40-hour work week.

Virginia’s FOIA does allow government agencies to bill citizens for “reasonable charges not to exceed its actual cost incurred in accessing, duplicating, supplying, or searching for the requested records.”

However, the act does not require that fees be charged.

For the majority of FOIA requests, County Administrator Shawn Utt said, the county strives to answer citizens at no charge.

Richardson concurred, saying, “We try to be mindful and don’t charge any fees if the information requested is easily obtained, such as sending a single existing PDF record, scanning a document from a file folder, or responding to general questions.”

While the county doesn’t maintain a database of FOIA requests, Richardson said, of the 23 on file for 2021, costs were assessed on six. Those fees, she said, “ranged from $18.48 to $65.38.”

Utt told the Richmond Times-Dispatch, which first reported on the bill to Odle, that from the county’s perspective, its small staff does the best it can providing citizens with information, free of charge as much as possible. “FOIA also provides a cost-recovery mechanism that is designed both to ensure that citizens can obtain the information that they seek and that the wheels of a local government do not grind to a halt while responding to voluminous, and, sometimes, repetitive and redundant requests that draw staff away from the business of the people generally,” Utt told the RTD.

Advocates for government transparency often oppose any fees for FOIA.

In an editorial on Odle’s bill, the Charlottesville Daily Progress wrote, “The issue here is not about an individual or an onerous request for data. It concerns the costs of transparency or the lack thereof. Sometimes, VFOIA requests are comprehensive…. Are these requests a pain for the employees who have to track down correspondence and memos? You betcha. They are also necessary to protect the public.”

The advocates also note that citizens are taxpayers, who have already funded the documents and the search for them.

Odle, who has since filed suit against the supervisors in an effort to overturn the permit, told the RTD that she was shocked by the bill.

Legislation filed this year by Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, would ease such surprises.

Freitas’ bill, which received wide bipartisan support, would require government officials to let individuals who are requesting information know that there may be a cost and provide them with an estimate of the fees.

The bill would also require public record keepers to “make all reasonable efforts to supply the requested records at the lowest possible cost.”

That legislation, HB307, is again before the General Assembly following a recommended change by the governor.