 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pet of the Week

  • 0
Faye

Faye is a sweet girl with a playful side, who is ready to find her forever home. 

 Photo submitted

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog, Faye, who just came to Floyd from a neighboring shelter. Though FCHS does not have many details about Faye’s past, volunteers confirm she loves being pet and will one day be a great cuddler.

Faye is shy at first but warms up quickly. She has even started to show her playful side and will chase a ball like a puppy. The FCHS vet veterinarian estimates she is between one and two years old, and she weighs 43 pounds.

Though she needs to gain a few more pounds, Faye is healthy, spayed and up-to-date on her vaccines. She has been non-reactive to other dogs, but FCHS always recommends a meet and greet with all family members before adopting.

"Faye is so sweet,” a FCHS volunteer said. “She is very eager to please and easy to handle. She will make someone a wonderful pet! She also is pretty, I think prettier than she comes across in her pictures."

Any community members interested in meeting Faye should complete and submit an adoption application available at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html or call (540) 745-7207 for additional information. A volunteer will reach out to guide prospective adopters through the process.

People are also reading…

FCHS hosts a monthly spay/neuter shuttle. Community cats are fixed for free. Inquire with a volunteer to learn more.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Work toward Appalachian Center for Hope progresses

Work toward Appalachian Center for Hope progresses

The number of overdose deaths in Southwest Virginia rose 18% in the year between October 2020 and October 2021. In 2020, overdose deaths claimed the lives of 93,000 people across the country. After he cited those statistics, John Graham reflected, “That ought to wake us up.”

Graham was updating the Smyth County Board of Supervisors on the progress of the Appalachian Center for Hope, a proposed residential drug treatment center to serve the region.