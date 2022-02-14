Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog, Faye, who just came to Floyd from a neighboring shelter. Though FCHS does not have many details about Faye’s past, volunteers confirm she loves being pet and will one day be a great cuddler.

Faye is shy at first but warms up quickly. She has even started to show her playful side and will chase a ball like a puppy. The FCHS vet veterinarian estimates she is between one and two years old, and she weighs 43 pounds.

Though she needs to gain a few more pounds, Faye is healthy, spayed and up-to-date on her vaccines. She has been non-reactive to other dogs, but FCHS always recommends a meet and greet with all family members before adopting.

"Faye is so sweet,” a FCHS volunteer said. “She is very eager to please and easy to handle. She will make someone a wonderful pet! She also is pretty, I think prettier than she comes across in her pictures."

Any community members interested in meeting Faye should complete and submit an adoption application available at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html or call (540) 745-7207 for additional information. A volunteer will reach out to guide prospective adopters through the process.

FCHS hosts a monthly spay/neuter shuttle. Community cats are fixed for free. Inquire with a volunteer to learn more.