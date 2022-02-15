Marion's town pool to be transformed into resort-like waterpark

Marion officials have decided to spend $525,000 of its federal pandemic relief money to transform the town’s pool into a waterpark.

Marion received the first half of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation last summer. The second half of that $5.7 million is expected to be awarded in June 2022. Localities have until the end of 2024 to commit the money and through 2025 to spend it.

The town’s leaders have maintained that they want to use the rare, once-in-a-lifetime infusion of cash for legacy projects. Last June, Town Manager Bill Rush asked the town council to consider a question when deciding how to use the money: “When someone looks back in 15 years, will they be happy with how it was spent?”

Rush urged his department heads and the council members to propose lasting generational projects.

In January, the council approved two proposals that will use about $1,025,000 of the ARPA funds.

In May, the Marion council OK’d spending $300,000 to renovate and upgrade the pool, adding amenities such as a beach-entry, also known as a zero-entry pool, on the shallow end. Beach-entry pools are designed so that at least one side gradually slopes toward the water, allowing users to walk into the pool. These entries make pools much more accessible for young children, elderly individuals, and people with disabilities.

In the beach-entry pool area, the water would stay shallow and would be surrounded by an elevated splash pad and sitting wall.

The proposal also called for the addition of a water slide in the deeper end and a splash pad. As the work got underway last fall, Rush said that crews discovered more needed renovations, including the roof and restrooms. As well, he said, ideas came forward to add an elevated playground and a pergola with tables and chairs to provide shaded seating and renovate the pool house to create a party/event room.

In a later interview, Rush said the waterpark would include slides, diving boards, background music and shaded seating. While it might not be on par with Splash Country, an outdoor waterpark at Dollywood, the town manager said it would be akin to those at certain Marriott resorts.

While the waterpark may have a resort feel, Rush also acknowledged that officials are aware that many youngsters from limited income families often spend entire days at the pool but can’t afford to even eat out of the vending machines or from the nearby food truck vendors. He’s hoping Marion can partner with the school system to provide meals for low-income youngsters during the summer.

Rather than borrowing the $300,000 originally approved for the pool, the council followed Rush’s recommendation to add that amount to the estimated costs for the new additions to the project and OK’d funds not to exceed $525,000 from the ARPA allocation. Congress adopted the rescue plan last spring to help individuals and communities recover from the financial losses associated with the pandemic.

Last year, Rush cautioned the council that even with the new features the pool likely won’t make money but would be expected to increase the number of users. As a municipal pool, the town works to keep access fees affordable and unpredictable factors like weather often impact revenue.

“This is a project that would reap benefits over time,” he said.

Rush anticipates that the pool work will be complete before its traditional Memorial Day weekend opening.