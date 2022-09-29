Oktoberfest postponed, VSP prepares for approaching bad weather

Several events slated for this weekend have been postponed as the remnants of Hurricane Ian reach the area, bringing with it rain and heavy winds.

Wytheville’s first Oktoberfest celebration has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Homestead Museum, 1125 Tazewell St.

During the Oktoberfest celebration, there will be beer, food, children’s activities and contests. Enjoy authentic German style music with The Sauerkraut Band from noon to 3 p.m. Free admission. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Parking is at the Wytheville Visitors Center, 975 Tazewell Street. The event is presented by the Town of Wytheville Department of Museums and sponsored by Joseph Hand, Jr. owner/broker REMAX Landmark Real Estate and Jennifer Walters State Farm Insurance.

In addition, the Fall Feast Food Sale, scheduled for Oct. 1 at Lebanon Lutheran Church has been canceled for that day because of expected bad weather. The new date for the sale is Oct. 15. The time and location of the sale will remain the same – at Lebanon Lutheran Church in Wytheville from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As organizers reassess their weekend events, the Virginia State Police is gearing up to be on alert as the remnants of Hurricane Ian makes its way to southwest Virginia. Even though Ian is projected to significantly weaken as it makes its way inland from South Carolina, Virginia State Police is still preparing in advance of its arrival:

• All available state police personnel are on stand-by for routine and emergency deployment across the Commonwealth and for the duration of the storm's presence.

• VSP Search & Recovery Team (SRT) divers are pre-deploying today based on projected rainfall patterns, vulnerable flood zones and storm surge. Because the projected path of the storm takes the remnants of Ian across Southwest Virginia, several of our SRT divers staged Thursday in the Wytheville Field Division for any swift water rescue needs.

The State Police reminds all Virginians to remain weather-aware for the heavy rain and winds that could impact the commonwealth beginning Friday and lasting through Monday. If having to travel, please keep the following tips in mind:

• State law requires headlights to be on when windshield wipers are activated. Headlights both help you see and be seen.

• Slow your speed for conditions.

• Buckle up...everyone in the vehicle.

• Put the phone down and limit other distractions.

• If you encounter standing water in the road - Turn around. Don't drown. The depth of the water can be deceiving and dangerous for all vehicles. It's not worth the risk.

Turn to VDOT's 511 for the latest in road closures and openings. Please do not call 911 or #77 for non-emergency issues or road closure information.