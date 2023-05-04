To know Allie Mannon is to love her. She has the biggest heart and is truly dedicated to her family and career.

No one is more driven or hardworking than Mannon. She is a mother of four and a serial entrepreneur. She grew up in Floyd County and stayed close to home when she got her Bachelors of Science in Business, majoring in Hospitality and Tourism Management at Virginia Tech.

She decided to raise her four children in the beautiful mountains of Floyd. Currently, Mannon lives in Floyd with her family and running Hey Helen and The Eighty-Four.

Mannon was young when she got her first job. At the age of 14, she started working at Chateau Morrisette with her father.

She worked the front gate for several summers until she transitioned to working as a gardener and landscaper, maintaining flower beds, weeding and mulching at age 16.

Mannon first realized she wanted to start her own business after the birth of her first child, Knox.

“I wanted flexibility,” she said, and something that gave her the opportunity to “fill her own cup” and stay home with her kids.

However, she almost craved regular interaction with people. Mannon decided to spend time with her family and also do what she loves.

“We have always said that our kids joined our lives — we didn’t join theirs, so we have always kept that mentally throughout the years,” Mannon said.

She did not want the fact that she was a mother to take a toll on her work life, so the children work alongside her, and she hopes to instill some work ethic in them along the way.

“I think it just comes from a place of wanting our kids to see us work hard for something,” Mannon said.

In 2012 Mannon started her first business, White Peonies Planning and Events. She was hired by clients to help plan and organize their events, and collaborate with other vendors and venues to execute those events.

White Peonies sparked her love for event planning and helping others.

Mannon started her second business, Hey Helen, in 2014. This small clothing boutique took a lot of trial and error to get started up. Originally the idea started as a bridal boutique.

“I wanted a place where women could find things they couldn’t find anywhere else, but more than that they could come in and find love and smiles and the joy of Christ,” said Mannon.

Mannon quickly realized this would not be the smartest investment for such a small town, and the plan evolved into a boutique. In such a small town, with limited shopping options, this business decision proved to be a great success.

It is not easy to start a business from scratch, but she did it.

“I’m always so proud to tell people that I own my own businesses, especially after sharing that I am a mother of four,” Mannon said.

Mannon has a strong faith and never fails to share the light of Christ in everything she does. She is extremely dedicated to her church family and is a part of the worship team.

When she started Hey Helen, sharing the Gospel was an important part of her mission. She has successfully started a small business to display her love of Christ, fashion and family.

Then in 2018, Mannon and her husband Derek opened The Eighty-Four on their 84-acre farm. They felt as if this would be the best way to combine their talents and create something truly amazing.

With Mannon’s experience in event planning and Derek’s experience in construction, their dream was transformed into a reality. After two years of hard work and dedication, the farm opened as a wedding venue.

“I love the rush and excitement of the day… The social aspect and just helping pull off the best day of someone’s life is pretty special,” said Mannon.

Very quickly, Mannon’s life was changed forever. She was now balancing two very high maintenance businesses and four young children.

She had more than enough experience and grit to maintain this dream life she built for herself, but it has been nowhere near easy.

Mannon said, “The biggest piece of running a business is discipline and organization… You truly have to love and be passionate about what you do if you are self-employed — that love provides you the drive and motivation to keep putting forth the effort.”

She spends most of her days organizing, planning and preparing for the future. She is currently balancing approximately 50 brides for the year of 2023, in addition to new inquiries, just for the event business.

Over the years, Mannon has made relationships and created a team of people that share her love for these businesses and work hard every day to reach her main goals and missions.

“Whether it’s sharing in moments with my kids, helping a customer pick out an outfit or facilitating the most important day of most people’s lives, all of these things allow me to give to other people, to share joy, and I think that’s what fills my cup and fuels my fire,” Mannon said.