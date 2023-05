Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog, Sparkle, a sweet, 18-pound, one-year-old pup, who is housebroken and very happy.

Sparkle is loving, spayed, short-haired and gets along with all dogs. She loves to walk on her back legs as a Jack Russell mix.

Anyone interested in meeting/adopting Sparkle should complete an Adoption Application, available online at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html or call (540) 745-7207.