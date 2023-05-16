The Floyd County Republican Party Canvass brought 573 voters to the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library this month to cast ballots for a Commonwealth’s Attorney candidate.

Incumbent Eric Branscom lost the majority to Travis Epes by a margin of 69 votes, with Branscom claiming 252 compared to Epes’ 321.

Two provisional ballots, one for each candidate, were also cast May 6 and certified the following week. A party official said there were 1,000 ballots printed for the canvass.

Epes, an attorney with a law degree from Appalachian Law School in Grundy, has lived in Floyd for 15 years with his wife and family. He is currently one of three assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney in Pulaski County and is also the legal counsel of the Floyd County Republican Party.

In his office Monday, Branscom said he will spend the six-plus months left of his term to “consider options” for the future and promised to continue working on prosecuting criminals and enforce the laws of Floyd County and Virginia.

“It’s been a good nine years,” said Branscom, who was appointed Commonwealth’s Attorney in 2014 to fill the job opened by previous prosecutor Stephanie Shortt, who became a juvenile judge in the district.

After appointment by Judge Marc Long to become interim, Branscom defeated Epes and Floyd Attorney Harrison Schroeder in 2015 and won re-election in 2019.

During his tenure, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has concentrated on the increase of drug cases, most involving the highly addictive methamphetamine, and obtained convictions related to the region’s largest drug ring and child abuse cases.

Some of his actions brough public anger from critics who questioned plea deals like one that gave a basketball coach and child predator probation instead of prison.

“It is my job to protect the victims,” Branscom said. “A case that forces a teenager to take the stand to publicly discuss what was done to her does not protect her or her family. The defendant is barred for life from being around children and will stay on the state’s violent sexual offender public database until he dies.”

He served eight years as an assistant prosecutor in Roanoke and in Montgomery County five and said Monday he is already fielding inquiries from other jurisdictions, but says he hopes to select something that keeps he, his wife and his kids in the area.

“Floyd is our home,” he said. “We are not going anywhere.”

Epes, before the canvass, said some of his personal career highlights include arguing a case before the Virginia Supreme Court and securing a maximum sentence for a sexual predator who was abusing his stepchild.

“It's always an honor to hold a criminal accountable to the victims and community,” Epes said. “I am proud of the bonds I have formed with law enforcement and brave crime victims…”

He says prosecution of drug offenders, sexual abusers and other criminals is a high priority.

Epes still faces the General Election, but no candidates have appeared yet to run against him.

If elected in the General, he will take office at the beginning of 2024.