All-Star honors for Powers, Wallace

Ryne Bond is the 2022 Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour Player of the Year in the oldest age group. Two other Floyd golfers were named to All-Star teams after the regular tour season concluded last week.

More than 60 golfers took to the Wytheville Golf Club course July 19-20 for the end of the 24th regular BRJGT season, which started in June.

Floyd’s Ryne Bond tied for second with 72 in the oldest age group of the Championship, two strokes back from first place. Check’s Corey Powers took 12th.

In the 15-16 age group, Isaiah Cantrell took fifth place, Peyton Mason tied for eighth and Micah Underwood took 17th.

Josiah and Noah Underwood placed seventh and ninth respectively among golfers aged 10-12.

Adrian Wallace took fourth place in the youngest golfers’ category with 87.

Bond came in first overall in the 17-18 Division, and Powers came in third. Mckenzie Weddle placed fifth.

Bond was named Player of the Year while Goode, Sayers, Jacob Lasley of Castlewood and Powers of Check were named to the All-Star team.

Peyton Mason lead Floyd golfers in the 15-16 Division overall, coming in seventh. Isaiah Cantrell followed in ninth and Micah Underwood tied for 33rd.

Josiah Underwood tied for 14th among 10-12 Division competitors, and Noah Underwood made it to 16th on the leaderboard.

Wallace took second overall and was named to the 9 and younger All-Star team.

The “2 Tour Challenge” will be staged against the Sneds Tour at Fincastle on Aug. 20. The event features six selected players from the older age groups.