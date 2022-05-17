Students Celebrate Water; Library event on Thursday

Healthy Floyd is wrapping up its month of Celebrating Water with a presentation at the library this Thursday.

Nonprofit volunteers provided fruit-infused water to Floyd County Public Schools students and community members during Celebrating Water with Health Floyd presentations that kicked off at the end of April.

Two events were hosted at Plenty! and one each at Floyd and Check elementary schools.

Participants tried watermelon, lime, strawberry, orange, mango, cucumber and more flavors of infused water and learned about the amount of sugar in some drinks.

Find Celebrating Water with Healthy Floyd at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library from 10-11 a.m. on May 19.

Community members are invited to come try new flavors of water and learn more about sugary drinks, as well as Healthy Floyd.

The library is located at 321 W. Main St. in Floyd. Learn more about Healthy Floyd online at www.healthyfloyd.com.