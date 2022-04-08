Letter to the Community: Scouts seeking camp sponsors

Troop 19 is seeking sponsors to attend a youth leadership conference over the summer. The following is a letter to the Floyd County community from the troop’s scoutmaster, Greg Sazonov:

“… I am honored to represent Scouts BSA as Scoutmaster for Troop 19.

“I am asking out community to help send two scouts to a leadership course being held at Camp Powhatan in Pulaski County during the summer. The National Youth Leadership Training is a six-day course held outdoors that develops scouts into leaders of their troops.

“The NYLT course centers around the concepts of what a leader must be, what a leader must know, and what a leader must do. The key elements are then taught with a clear focus on how to. These skills are carried with our youth into their adult lives.

“Each NYLT registration is $300, and I’m hoping to send two scouts from Troop 19. Our Troop has at least two youth that have met the requirements to take this course, and are committed to the time needed.

“If there are individuals or families, businesses or civic groups that would like to sponsor one or more of our youth leaders, please contact me at scoutingtroop19@gmail.com. I can arrange donations to Council in the name of individual scouts taking the course.

“Thank you for any support you can give our coming leaders.”

— Greg Sazonov, Scoutmaster Troop 19