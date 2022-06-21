Chilhowie adopts budget: Residents to see tax and fee increases, council restores tourism funding

The Chilhowie Town Council has adopted its 2022-23 $5.6 million budget with an addition to the Smyth County Tourism Association.

At last Thursday’s meeting, Director of Tourism Amanda Livingston said the organization had received some grant money that had to be spent by the end of the month and will use it to help pay for some of the musical events at the town park.

The town hosts a program of musical entertainers on Saturdays at 7 p.m. once or twice a month May through October. The next is Coal Camp performing on June 25. See the town’s website for a complete schedule.

Expenditures in next year’s budget for Wellness and Parks are expected to increase to $15,000 due to more active events in the park such as the “On Stage” musical performances. The town is also working with Appalachian Power to boost the power on the stage to accommodate the larger amplifiers and food trucks.

For the tourism association’s continuing involvement in Chilhowie activities, Councilmember Donna Blevins made a motion to put back into the budget monies previously cut from the tourism budget request. The council approved the motion, adding $3,569 to tourism to fully fund the organization’s budget request of $7,569.

Town Manager John Clark said the money could come from miscellaneous funds in the budget.

Taxes and fees are set to increase in next year’s budget that goes into effect July 1.

The budget includes an increase in water rates of 5% inside the corporate limits and 2.5% outside the corporate limits and a sewer rate increase of 6% inside corporate limits and no increase outside corporate limits.

The fee for residential water and sewer new connections has increased to $1,200.

The town’s real estate tax will increase from 17 cents to 19 cents per $100 of assessed value. The personal property tax will see an increase of 5 cents to 35 cents per $100 of assessed value.

The budget includes a 2.5% cost of living adjustment and a 2.5% merit system for employees while Anthem has notified the town that health insurance will be increasing 8%.